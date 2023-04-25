Az. Dept. of Liquor Director Ben Henry

Ben Henry

 Courtesy/Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control

PHOENIX — The new state liquor chief vowed Monday there will be no "sting" operations at bars and restaurants like what occurred during the COVID outbreak when Doug Ducey was governor.

And Ben Henry, tapped for the job by Gov. Katie Hobbs, said there definitely won't be undercover operations at adult businesses like the one that led to an investigator being charged with getting "handsy" with an erotic dancer and a former head of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control being ousted.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

