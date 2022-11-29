Nexus

Cheyenne Romney, from left, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention program coordinator; Kirk Webb, Timber Mesa Fire community risk manager; and Destiney Hall, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention program coordinator appear at a recent education event.

 Submitted

Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention teamed up with Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, Pinetop Fire District, Pinetop Lakeside Police Department, Arizona Game and Fish and the Navajo County Health Department to bring safety messages to schools in Navajo County. Through the partnerships with those organizations as well as the schools, the safety messages reached over 1,700 students.

Nexus is the local non-profit Coalition for Drug Prevention. They offer age-appropriate education to grades K-12 and partner with schools and organizations to make this information available to all students and community members.

