Cheyenne Romney, from left, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention program coordinator; Kirk Webb, Timber Mesa Fire community risk manager; and Destiney Hall, Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention program coordinator appear at a recent education event.
Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention teamed up with Timber Mesa Fire and Medical, Pinetop Fire District, Pinetop Lakeside Police Department, Arizona Game and Fish and the Navajo County Health Department to bring safety messages to schools in Navajo County. Through the partnerships with those organizations as well as the schools, the safety messages reached over 1,700 students.
Nexus is the local non-profit Coalition for Drug Prevention. They offer age-appropriate education to grades K-12 and partner with schools and organizations to make this information available to all students and community members.
Research shows that for Navajo County, the age of first use for alcohol and marijuana is 12 years old. Early and regular communication is key to prevention.
Nexus offers some suggestions to get conversations started with your child or children:
Start the conversation and be open and honest; they know more than you think.
Share real-life examples of drug and alcohol use and the consequences from it.
Act out situations to help your child know how to say “no” when faced with peer pressure.
Practice being judgment-free when talking directly to your child and about the topic in general. This will help your child feel safe coming to you if they find themselves in hard situations.
Keep the conversation going. It gets easier the more you do it!
For more information and resources visit NCDP.rocks.
