A drug prevention organization in Taylor is trying to minimize the effects rising fentanyl cases in Navajo and Apache counties.
On Feb. 10, the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention held a free Naloxone training class at Snowflake Fire Station. The class was one of many community programs hosted by the coalition aimed at making sure White Mountain residents are ready should the time come when they may need to save someone’s life.
Although the event had a small response, host Destiney Hall was satisfied with the turnout. “We service all groups, no matter the size,” she stated in an email.
Hall began her time in drug education by volunteering at RecoveryWorks in Show Low. After being offered a position with NCDP, “I saw an opportunity to not only work with people as far as recovery, but also prevention, stopping the situation before recovery work even needs to get involved,” she said.
Now, Hall works as a prevention specialist. She and the rest of the NCDP team spearhead community events and training classes for different aspects in drug education, prevention and sometimes recovery.
“We do drug-prevention education, but further than that, we’re doing life-skills education,” Hall said. “We’re teaching people how to cope with stress and how to build resiliency. We’re teaching kids how to manage (their) emotions, how to make better decisions and how to communicate with others.”
“Those are the building blocks to building a drug-free life. The drugs are a Band-Aid — making you feel good for a moment, but there’s always something unresolved underneath that needs to be addressed.”
The training class held at Snowflake Fire Station was just one of the few events NCDP hosts throughout the year. The class discussed Naloxone, its purpose and how to properly administer it to someone who is overdosing.
“When we do training on Naloxone, we also do fentanyl education. We share current stats, how potent it is and how effective Naloxone is when treating overdoses causes from it. Teaching someone to use it is super simple. It’s the easiest part of the entire process,” Hall said.
“I always tell people that, if you administer Naloxone to someone it’s very important that they receive proper, full medical treatment because the effects only last 30 to 60 minutes. If they don’t get proper treatment they can overdose without taking anymore drugs.”
Hall said that helpful tips like that often go overlooked and won’t be discussed in most news reports. Hall said future training classes, like the one held on Feb. 10, will help filter the misinformation and confusion around Naloxone and its uses.
“The sooner we start having these conversations the better. I have kids that are in fourth and fifth grade and the things they come home and tell me about can be (quite) shocking. We, adults and parents, have got to be the ones to steer the children’s education and make sure they’re not following on something misleading or completely false,” she said.
“We can do a class on any topic that anyone wants, regarding drug education. We can do specific classes for vaping, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, any of it. We try to fill any need the community may have, and we have classes and presentations for all of them.”
Vicky Solomon, director for NCDP, has worked in drug prevention for 13 years and noted that fentanyl cases have been on the rise since 2019.
“Right now, there is a deadly dose of fentanyl in six out of any 10 pills you can find on the street. Not long ago, it was only four, so the problem is happening, and it’s spreading fast,” she said.
“It’s crucial that we get Naloxone out into our communities in case they come across a situation where it may be needed to save a life. Today, that ‘one pill’ can kill, and that’s not an exaggeration or a fear tactic. Parents in this county need to know what they are up against.”
For more information on upcoming NCDP programs and events, visit the coalition’s website at ncdp.rocks.
