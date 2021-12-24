This blast back to the time of the film noir movie genre has as its foundation the novel of the same name, a novel written in 1946. A whole industry grew up telling ice-hard tales of human misdeeds in the noir period.
“Nightmare Alley” fits easily into that grim genre of lacerated souls, murder and deception. Fans of “The Maltese Falcon” and similar films will like this one.
It always helps to have a stellar cast. Here we have Bradley Cooper in the leading role with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara sharing the leading lady spotlight. But wait, there is more. Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Pearlman, David Strathairn and Mary Steenburgen round out the famous cast members. Collectively, they have played in hundreds of big-screen stories.
Guiellermo del Toro directs. Two-time Oscar winner del Toro also helped write the script and helped produce the film as well. Rise or fall, it is his film.
Bradley plays Stanton Carlisle, a man fleeing his hometown. Carlisle finds refuge in a traveling carnival, to his salvation and his doom.
Del Toro certainly made a grand attempt at movie magic with “Nightmare Alley.” He created a mood that exactly reflected the late-Depression era, a time of the Dust Bowl, of poverty, hopelessness and hard times making hard people do hard things.
His sets of the carnival world are near perfect. We feel more than understand the time and place. And he has brought out the very best efforts of his vastly skilled and professional band of actors. He had me eating out of his hand until the last 20 minutes or so of the movie. Then things shifted gears in a way that just did not ring true, not in sync with the rest of the narrative.
Still, it did take us in the seats clear away from real life for 2.5 hours. Sometimes that is all we get with a film, and sometimes it is enough for the ticket price.
This dark walk through human suffering in the Depression years runs for a long 2 hours 30 minutes. It carries a hard R rating for vivid violence, bad language, sexy bits and some naked people.
Please take the ratings in to consideration and leave the youngsters at home. This dark, disturbing but excellently crafted film noir movie gets an average three sawblades.
