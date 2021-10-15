We can disagree about the best Bond movie, the best actor to play James Bond, the most beautiful Bond girl or the nastiest Bond villain and have a good time doing so.
But there can be no question that “No Time to Die” is the most expensive Bond film of all time at somewhere just south of $300 million.
So we know going into the theater that we will get some spectacular special effects.
In fact, “The Guinness World Records” rates an explosion in “No Time to Die” as the biggest explosion ever staged for a movie.
If that doesn’t make you head for the theater, take a look at the cast. Daniel Craig comes back for the last time as Bond. Lea Seydoux (no I do not know the pronunciation) returns in her previous role to become the only returning main Bond girl. She is an acclaimed actress in France and brings all of her talents to the making of this film.
Oscar-winner Rami Malek appears while Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris reprise their roles as M, Q and Moneypenny respectively.
Also returning to their familiar spots are Jeffery Wright as the CIA man and double Oscar winner Christoph Waltz as Blofeld.
Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) lends a hand in a big role as an agent for MI-6 to replace the retired Bond.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga has a short sheet for such a huge responsibility. His body of high-quality work includes directing the Idris Elba project “Beasts of No Nation” and the TV series “True Detective.”
No matter how much money they spent on this Bond film, it was very well spent indeed. The fight scenes are perfectly scripted and believable. The villains are very nasty, as we would expect.
We get loads of fast action and the stakes involve the survival of the human race. Even the opening credits keep up with the highest Bond standards. We in the seats delight at seeing a film so wonderfully crafted, written, and acted.
The writers did not neglect the human side of the characters. Bond and the two powerful women in the film kill off a ton of bad guys but they are more than just trigger pullers. They are human people who love and feel the loss as well.
This extra long Bond film runs for 2 hours 43 minutes. It carries a mildish PG-13 rating. Bond fans will treat this as a “must see” but the rest of the world will want to see the five-sawblade film as well.
Idris Elba is one of the actors mentioned to be the new Bond. He can do it.
