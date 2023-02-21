PHOENIX — A Senate panel agreed Monday to recommend confirmation of Katie Hobbs' pick to head the Department of Transportation – but not before the chairman grilled her on her personal beliefs and at one point suggested she was not being truthful.

The unanimous vote of the Committee on Director Nominations came after Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, sought to ferret out how Jennifer Toth feels about certain transportation policies. And he singled out ideas some groups have promoted about road safety ranging from racism to toxic masculinity, issues surrounding where and how roads are built in communities and how driving habits affect traffic accidents.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

