Tennies for Tots

The Cradles to Crayons website estimates more than 20 million children in the U.S. are growing up without essentials like school supplies, diapers, clothing and shoes. The nonprofit Tennies for Tots is trying to end that for youths in northern Arizona.

 pxfuel.com.

Paula Sedillo-Wise has worked with Good Samaritan Society, a senior-living facility in Prescott Valley, for just shy of 16 years. After she went on a mission trip with her company, she said she returned from Colombia with a burning desire to help those in her community.

After her father was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, she took some time away from work to focus on her father. She took the extra time to research different charities and find what kind of field she would like to work in.

For more information about NACOG’s Head Start program, visit nacog.org/hs/. To donate to Tennies for Tots or for more information about the nonprofit or its activities, visit tenniesfortots.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.