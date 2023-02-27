The Cradles to Crayons website estimates more than 20 million children in the U.S. are growing up without essentials like school supplies, diapers, clothing and shoes. The nonprofit Tennies for Tots is trying to end that for youths in northern Arizona.
Paula Sedillo-Wise has worked with Good Samaritan Society, a senior-living facility in Prescott Valley, for just shy of 16 years. After she went on a mission trip with her company, she said she returned from Colombia with a burning desire to help those in her community.
After her father was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, she took some time away from work to focus on her father. She took the extra time to research different charities and find what kind of field she would like to work in.
“There are a lot of great charities and organizations doing a lot of good work in the area,” Sedillo told a reporter during a telephone interview. “You can find an organization for almost every need, which is amazing, but some do fall through the cracks. Some needs, like shoes and socks, can easily be forgotten about.”
Tennies for Tots began as a community outreach program through GSS, serving about 150 children in Paulden, Sedillo’s hometown in Yavapai County. “I started collecting any shoes I could, from newborn all the way to a size 13. When we showed up at the church, every pair that we had bought or that had been donated went out,” she said.
Seeing an even bigger community need than she originally anticipated, Sedillo decided to establish Tennies for Tots as a nonprofit. “Shoes are a basic need that often goes overlooked. Because of all this work and all of our donors and sponsors, we have such a wider reach than I ever thought we’d have,” she said.
The nonprofit also started working with the Northern Arizona Council of Government’s Head Start program. Families that qualify for donations from Tennies for Tots are prescreened by the organization.
The program serves children from a few months old to 5 years old who meet the required income guidelines and uses several program options to provide preschool and early Head Start services in 28 northern Arizona communities, with 12 Head Start centers located in Apache and Navajo counties, according to NACOG’s website.
In eight years, Sedillo has expanded to reach of her nonprofit from Paulden into neighboring Coconino and Apache counties, with about eight to 12 centers in each region.
“Since 2018, we have gone from serving four Head Start centers between Prescott Valley and Flagstaff to over 30, all the way to Page and throughout the White Mountains,” Sedillo stated in a release.
“Our first year as a nonprofit, we started with Ponderosa Head Start in Flagstaff and another preschool in Prescott. We had two or three our first year, and then seven the next, 12 the year after that, and now we’re up to 34 Head Starts,” Sedillo said.
“In the beginning I wanted to (collect) everything. If they needed coats, I wanted to have coats. Whoever needed hats, gloves, blankets, I wanted to help them. My husband told me to focus my attention on one need, so I chose shoes and socks.”
Tennies for Tots also takes donations for youth books and book bags to further help families that qualify for the nonprofit’s services. With the economy being what it is, Sedillo said, organizations like hers are more important than ever.
“Times are tough right now and there are a lot of people struggling. We might not know their situation, but it’s definitely not the child’s fault. I know there are specific needs in the communities around all of us and I just feel like this is my time to give back,” she said.
For more information about NACOG’s Head Start program, visit nacog.org/hs/. To donate to Tennies for Tots or for more information about the nonprofit or its activities, visit tenniesfortots.org.
