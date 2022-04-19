The Northeast Arizona Republican Women met April 12 at the Show Low Senior Center. The featured speakers were Matt Salmon, who is a candidate for Arizona Governor; and Senator Kelly Townsend, who is running for re-election for the Arizona State Senate.
Senator Townsend, a U.S. Navy veteran, widow and mother of three adult children, has made serving others a high priority all her adult life. She was elected to the Arizona State Legislature (LD16) in 2013 and served until she ran for and won the Arizona State Senate seat in 2020. Now, because of re-districting, Townsend will be running in the re-drawn Legislative District 7 against current Senator Wendy Rogers.
Senator Townsend told the NEAZRW meeting attendees that her priority issues include: Protecting children and the unborn, election integrity, securing the border and protecting the Second Amendment. She has put forward or supported many new election integrity laws for Arizona, but there have been some republicans who have voted with the other side to shoot down several very important pieces of legislation. Senator Townsend told the crowd that it was extremely important that they participate in the election process by becoming a Precinct Committeeman or get trained to become a poll worker for the 2022 election. Of all the things Senator Townsend is most proud of and gets the most satisfaction from is a long-standing record of being there for her constituents. She loves to be able to step in to give help to those who need help or aren’t being heard.
The second speaker of the evening was Matt Salmon, who is vying for the top executive position — Governor of Arizona. Candidate Salmon is a family man, married for 42 years to the same woman, has four children and nine grandchildren. Raised in Tempe, Matt attended public schools, graduated from Arizona State University, and later earned a Master’s degree. After completing his education, he worked as an executive with Mountain Bell (later US West).
Mr. Salmon is not new to serving in government. Matt served in both the Arizona Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Many in the NEAZRW audience remembered the 1994 “Contract with America” that was all about putting in place common sense laws that would give more of the power in D.C. back to the people. Matt was a proponent of term limits, a balanced federal budget and welfare reforms. The issues the Mr. Salmon focused on during his address to NEAZRW members were: Border security, election integrity, states rights, education and economic opportunities. Candidate Salmon says, “I’m a work horse, not a show horse,” when he compared himself to other candidates running for governor.
Many recognized conservative leaders have endorsed Candidate Salmon including: U.S. Representatives Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and Andy Biggs, U.S. Senator Mike Lee and Governor Ron De Santis. Matt is a lifetime member of the NRA with an A rating for supporting and defending the Second Amendment. He’s also 100% pro-life, and conservative groups have continually recognized him as a leader in cutting spending and getting government out of the way.
Both speakers fielded questions from attendees. The most common questions of the evening were about election integrity, securing the border, eliminating CRT and indoctrination in schools.
At the end of the meeting was a more informal unplanned forum with Candidate David Marshall (Arizona State Representative LD7) joining the two speakers. A main theme was “U.S. Constitution 101” — the importance of knowing and understanding the Constitution. Matt Salmon summed it up by quoting the Constitution’s 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively or to the people.”
NEAZRW meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday evening of every month. The next meeting will be May 10 in Snowflake, AZ, location TBD. For more information, email NEAZRW2021@gmail.com.
For information about the Speakers: Matt Salmon – www.MattSalmomForAZ.com, Kelly Townsend – www.KeliyTownsend.com
