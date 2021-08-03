The newly formed Northeast Arizona Republican Women (NEAZ) met for the first time July 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Snowflake. The meeting was held at La Cocina de Eva in their conference room with 29 women in attendance. The speakers were Cindy Casaus the President of the Arizona Federation of Republican Women (AzFRW) and Arlene Goldblatt 2nd Vice President. The two speakers shared with the attendees the benefits of being a part of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) as well as the state federation. Also speaking, former state Senator Sylvia Allen from Navajo County Republican Committee (NCRC) gave a report on proposed redistricting of Legislative District 6.
The AzFRW has the third largest membership in the national federation, behind only California and Texas. Founded in 1924, the Arizona Federation of Republican Women is chartered under the National Federation of the Republican Women (NFRW), which is the largest grassroots network of Republican women in the United States. Local chapter members automatically become a member of both the AzFRW and NFRW.
The benefits of joining a national organization such as NFRW and the AzFRW are many. As stated on their website: “We are dedicated to empowering Republican women of all ages and backgrounds, strengthening the Republican Party, and working to influence the crucial issues that our community and nation face. The AzFRW provides an avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates and elect the leaders of Arizona. We are a multi-generational, multicultural organization that provides the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage and flourish. The AzFRW works closely with the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP), County Republican Committees and the Republican National Committee (RNC) to bolster the size and strength of the Republican Party through the recruitment of qualified candidates for office and the fortification of our grassroots community network.”
The local Northeast Chapter, NEAZRW, has adopted bylaws that align with the national and state federation, but have established their own list of Core Values which focus on the Five F’s: Faith, Family, Freedom, Foundation and Fellowship. The birthing of the local chapter has been on the hearts and minds of several of the founding members for quite some time. One member stated. “I moved here four years ago; I went online to see if there was a local Republican women’s group but could not find one. I was very excited when a friend who is involved with NCRC told me, she and others were starting a Republican women’s group in the White Mountains. I immediately said, I’m in!” Many of the new members say they are joining to make a difference in government for their children and grandchildren. They are un-happy with the direction our nation has taken towards communism and away from our founding principles found in our Constitution and Bill of Rights. One member who is a grandmother and is not able to get out much stated, “I was looking for a way to get involved and by joining this group I will be informed; I can make phone calls, send emails and be a voice for freedom.”
The NEAZRW meets on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings consist of chapter business, speakers from conservative organizations, candidates running for office, current government office holders and leaders in the Republican party. There will also be a report from the NCRC and other Republican groups to keep members informed on how they can network to increase their effectiveness in Arizona.
The next meeting of the NEARW is Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The location is the La Cocina de Eva, 201 N. Main St., Snowflake. The speaker will be a representative of Save Our Nation, an important Republican event being held Aug. 28 at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds. Republicans throughout the state will be attending and featuring nationally known conservative voice Charlie Kirk, as well as conservative candidates running for office in 2022. For information on attending a meeting of Northeast Arizona Republican Women (or information about the Aug. 28 event) go to the Facebook page: Northeast Arizona Republican Women and private message for details. Or send an email to: NEAZRW2021@gmail.com. Both voting and von-voting memberships are available as well as founding and legacy memberships.
