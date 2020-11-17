PHOENIX – With the winter months rapidly approaching, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has closed State Route 473 in the White Mountains area and State Route 366, also known as Swift Trail, heading up Mount Graham in southern Arizona for the winter.
Those two closures took effect on Monday.
State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon will close on Dec. 1, while other White Mountains area highways such as state routes 261 and 273 will close by Dec. 31. These highways could close sooner depending on the weather.
ADOT closes these highways annually as part of the agency’s winter shutdown schedule due to significant amounts of snowfall these regions typically receive.
ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:
Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved, unplowed road can lead you into danger.
Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged mobile device, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.
Slow down. Drive defensively. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.
Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop or to avoid hazards.
Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.
Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.
Take a small bag of sand or cat litter for wheel traction.
Additional information on winter driving is available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.
