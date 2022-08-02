Most people have seen news of large companies and even global infrastructure providers experiencing data breaches, information leaks, ransomware attacks, supply chain disruptions and other destructive cybercrimes. Hackers leave no one unscathed from the federal government to the private sector and multimillion-dollar companies to local mom-and-pop businesses. These cybercriminals wreak havoc on medical providers, financial and educational institutions, technology, and media firms and for small businesses, weathering such an attack may mean the difference between staying afloat or closing their doors. In fact, according to a June article in Forbes magazine citing statistics from betanews.com, cybercriminals can currently penetrate 93% of company networks.

The internet, accurately termed the “modern battlefield” by many, is increasingly critical for daily survival both in and out of the business realm. As such, the demand for digital warriors is growing exponentially. According to a 2019 article published on the CIO Drive, the cybersecurity workforce is estimated at 2.8 million people with a 0% unemployment rate. The article also notes that the global security workforce needs to grow 145% to meet the surging demand. With an average global salary starting at $69,000-plus, available jobs are high paying for those with the right set of skills.

