Northland Pioneer College (NPC) will celebrate its 48th commencement on May 14 at the Holbrook Unified School District football stadium, 10th Avenue, to Roadrunner Stadium Road in Holbrook.
General admission begins at 10 a.m. This is the first time the event has been held at the stadium, and NPC encourages families, friends and members of the public to celebrate the 2022 graduates. Field seating is restricted to individuals with reserved tickets. Open seating will be available in the stadium’s bleachers.
The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube. Visit www.npc.edu/2022grads to access the live feed.
This year’s commencement speaker is professor Luci Tapahonso who was the inaugural poet laureate of the Navajo Nation and is a professor emerita of English Literature at the University of New Mexico. She is the author of three children’s books and six books of poetry.
Tapahonso has delivered keynote addresses at several conferences and institutions, including Harvard University, Gallup Central High School, Kenyon College, Institute of American Indian Arts, the Tbisili International Literature Festival in the Republic of Georgia, and “Creativity Week” at the University of New Zealand at Auckland and Wellington.
She recently completed a script for an exhibition called “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art” for the American Heritage Gallery at Walt Disney World’s Epcot and is completing the manuscript for her next book.
NPC will award 601 degrees and certificates to 424 deserving students.
Fifty-one NPC graduates are receiving transfer degrees. Of those degrees, 33 Associate of Arts degrees will be awarded to students, two of whom will earn their Associate of Arts in Early Childhood and another five their Associate of Arts in Elementary Education.
Three students are taking home an Associate of Business degree, and ten graduates are receiving an Associate of Science degree. The Associate of General Studies degree will be conferred upon nine graduates.
One hundred seven graduates are recipients of the Associate of Applied Science degree, and an additional 90 students have earned Certificates of Applied Science.
Three hundred forty-five students will earn their Certificates of Proficiency. Actual degrees and certificates will be conferred upon verification of final grades and credits.
Guests and the graduates are invited to a president’s reception immediately following the ceremony.
Five outstanding graduates will address their peers during the ceremony.
These outstanding graduates are being recognized for their top grade-point averages and overall academic achievements.
Lauren Stidham, who lives in Mesa, is the top Associate of Arts graduate.
Horacio Luna of Holbrook is the top graduate for the Associate of Business degree.
Addison Burson, a former resident of Lakeside who currently lives in Casa Grande, will represent the Associate of General Studies.
Erica Novak of St. Johns is the top graduate for Associate of Science.
NPC’s top Associate of Applied Science graduate is Desiree Montejano of Snowflake.
Lauren Stidham began her journey at NPC during her sophomore year of high school with a college-level Spanish course.
Her favorite quote by Winston Churchill provides some insight into Stidham’s persistent spirit. “Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage that counts.” She steadily continued taking college-level classes in high school through the NPC Early College program, TALON active learning classrooms, and the Northern Arizona Institute of Technology (NAVIT) program. As a result, she became a licensed nursing assistant and was recognized as an NPC Presidential Scholar.
Stidham is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and was named to the All-Arizona Academic team earlier this year. Stidham will earn her Associate of Arts degree and plans to attend Arizona State University (ASU) to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Her interest in health care and medicine stems from her struggle with health-related concerns caused by a severe case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as an infant. She also witnessed her grandmother battle with and successfully beat cancer. Stidham currently works for Arizona Autism, which allows her to provide respite care for her young cousin.
Stidham notes that while the COVID pandemic “has been a bit terrifying” for those going into nursing, it has pushed her harder. “I know the weight and impact I can have on people’s lives and the importance of what I am doing,” she says.
Having spent most of her college career in a pandemic, Stidham is thankful for having had the opportunity to enter college while in high school.
“I learned how to be an academic very early on and am grateful that I had prior college experience before I started full time,” she says. “The transition was pretty seamless, and I now feel ready, well equipped, and like I have all the tools in my toolkit to keep my college journey going.”
Stidham’s mother, Jill Presler, and her ‘bestie’ golden retriever, Millie, are Stidham’s greatest champions.
She thanks NPC Presidential Scholar program coordinators and faculty Ryan Jones and Andrew Hassard for always keeping her on track, “They were very helpful and were there for me during some really difficult times,” Stidham explains.
Addison Burson also began her college career while attending high school.
She has now completed her Associate of General Studies degree from NPC at the age of 18 — graduating a year early and maintaining a perfect straight-A – 4.0-grade point average.
She began pursuing her college education by taking classes in film and design through NPC’s dual enrollment program.
“I’ve always loved the film industry and have a passion for fine arts.” Burson has been actively involved in dance, performing solos, and participating in productions of “The Nutcracker.”
She plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media arts and wants to go into cinematography. “I love to edit and produce videos.”
Burson is considering attending Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida, which is well known by many in the Disney and Pixar industry, or the International Academy of Digital Arts in New York City.
She credits her family’s support and her dog ‘Quinn’ for keeping her focused on her studies during COVID lockdowns, uneasiness, and social unrest.
Her favorite quote exemplifies that spirit and tenacity. “When life gives you lemons, don’t make lemonade – make life take the lemons back.”
For fellow outstanding graduate Desiree Montejano, obtaining her Associate of Applied Science degree has not only taken true grit, but the desire to prove that with a combination of hard work, kindness, and an understanding of individual differences, amazing things can be achieved.
“My parents always encouraged us to complete our associate degree in high school,” she explains.
Montejano struggles with dyslexia and has had an individualized educational plan (IEP) in place throughout her scholastic career.
While attending high school, “I had someone tell me I wasn’t going to be able to do it — that I would never get my associate’s degree while attending high school.
They never believed in me.” But instead of giving credence to the words, Montejano enrolled herself in college English classes at NPC.
“It motivated me. I do have disabilities, but it doesn’t matter. I feel that you should always push students to do better and to go to college. If they struggle, offer to help them, be there for them when they need it most.” Montejano completed her studies in NPC’s cosmetology program in June of 2021 and officially finished her degree this past December – all at the age of 19.
“I never thought I would be named an outstanding graduate and rank among the top of my class,” she says. “I want people to know that it doesn’t matter if you have disabilities or struggle; you should always push yourself. If you can’t do it the first time, try again. Believe in yourself, and you will find a way.”
With the help of Montejano’s parents and Amy Standerfer, a high school teacher and librarian, who advocated and offered her a caring ear during her senior year, Montejano has indeed found a way.
She currently owns her own beauty business, Beautyobsessedbydez, specializing in eyelash extensions, cuts, and colors. Her favorite quote sums it up nicely: “they told me I couldn’t. That’s why I did.”
Horacio Luna is this year’s outstanding graduate in the business department earning an Associate of Business.
He, too, began his college career while attending high school by taking college-level math courses through NPC. His studies developed into an interest in business technology, and he is looking into pursuing his bachelor’s in computer science and business entrepreneurship at Grand Canyon University (GCU).
His interest in video games and playing the guitar built a foundation for learning audio systems and how amps, audio, and video systems worked together.
He competed in a business competition at the University of Arizona and related, “it was a little nerve-wracking. We presented in front of various schools from around the state; we did our best and worked together. It gave us a sense of unity and, in the end, a great sense of accomplishment at what we can do together.”
During his college career, Luna worked in NPC’s Technology Hub Center, assisting NPC students with tech-related items.
He recently applied for a position at NPC and hopes to continue supporting tech-related educational needs. Luna’s favorite quote is by the author Tony Robbins: “No matter how many mistakes you make, or how slow your progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.”
Luna profoundly appreciates the help of Alvin “Ben” Coppolo, an NPC English dual enrollment faculty, NPC faculty in philosophy, Gary Santillanes, and NPC faculty in business, Jennifer Bishop (Chair), and Rachel Arroyo-Townsend.
Outstanding graduate, Erica Novak of St. Johns, has always had a passion for the sciences and is now earning an Associate of Science degree.
She plans to prepare herself for medical school and is developing an interest in nutrition while also studying paramedicine. She will continue her studies by attending the University of Arizona.
Novak is an NPC Presidents Scholar, a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and was also named to the All-Arizona Academic team this year. She has always worked hard and pushed herself to achieve more.
Novak relates that tackling college during a pandemic has “taught her self-discipline and to manage her time. I have learned where my limits are,” she relates. She admits, “I was juggling multiple jobs, going to school full time, and was getting burnt out.”
With a plan for medical school on the near horizon, Novak wants to ensure she also makes time to enjoy life and one day hopes to spend time traveling.
Her favorite quote is something an emergency room physician (whom she worked with) once told her; “In 15 years, you’ll be 35 years old regardless of what you’ve done in that time, so would you rather be 35 years old doing what you love, or 35 years old regretting not starting sooner.”
NPC would like to congratulate these outstanding students and their peers as they complete their journey with NPC as the graduating class of 2022.
