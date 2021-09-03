PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Hoping for a bit of wind on Saturday, Aug. 28, the White Mountain Nature Center (WMNC) hosted its second annual Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to noon. Though there was not much wind, about 110 kite enthusiasts showed up for the event.
According to Sally Jostes, a volunteer at WMNC, Adam Garrard was in charge of the event this year and there were two volunteers from FAA. The first 200 participants were eligible to receive a free kite-building kit.
Many enjoyed the challenge of putting together their kite and making it uniquely their own by drawing or coloring it.
As a family event, parents also joined in the fun.
Everyone who participated Saturday received a prize.
The inaugural kite festival took place on May 11, 2019, at WMNC and at Mountain Meadow Recreational Complex during the town of Pinetop-Lakeside’s participation in the celebration of National Tourism Week.
The kite event was canceled last year.
For more information on events at the WMNC visit www.wmnature.org/
