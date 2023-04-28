In preparation for his planned military campaigns, Gen. Crook issued an order on Nov. 21, 1871, that deemed all Indians who were outside the borders of the reservation newly created by Vincent Colyer would be regarded as hostiles. He gave the date Feb. 16, 1872 as the day they had to be on a reservation or be subject to attack by the Army. He was restrained from beginning aggressive action during the spring and summer of 1872 by the peace mission of Gen. O.O. Howard, but the order remained in effect.
During his meetings with the local Apache leaders near Camp Apache, Gen. Howard had made arrangements for them to receive a beef ration “on the hoof” to encourage them to build and maintain their own herds. He promised that as long as they remained peaceful they could move freely within the boundaries of the White Mountain reservation. He also named Dr. Milan Soulé, the doctor at Camp Apache, as their new agent.
In the fall of 1872, Gen. Crook was finally free to begin aggressive military actions against all Indians not on reservations. He issued a new order that all Apaches in the White Mountain area must come into Camp Apache and remain within 1 mile of the post and be counted every day. This was contrary to what Gen. O.O. Howard had promised the local Apache leaders only a few months before.
The farms of Miguel and his people were on Carrizo Creek 25 miles west of Camp Apache. Those of the Cibecue Band were 45 miles west of the post, and Canyon Creek was even farther away. Those of Pedro's people were closer but still 10 miles north of the post along the North Fork of the White River and even farther away along Corduroy Creek.
Corydon E. Cooley, who was an interpreter for Camp Apache, lived among his wives' relatives at his North Ford Ranch 10 miles north of the post. His father-in-law, Pedro, ask him to write a letter for him to Gen. O. O. Howard.
In the letter dated Nov. 18, 1872, he wrote, in part, “By request of Pedro I drop you a few lines. He says he often thinks and dreams of you as his good father and he wants to tell you how he has benefitted by your good talk. All that you told him entered his ears and will remain. You told him that as long as he and his people are good and here that he and his people would be safe from harm, but he does not know what to think. He thought you were a good man. A big captain — next to the president.
"You gave him cows — told him they were from the president, told him to take them home, not to kill them. To save his corn, to eat and plant it and not to make it into 'fire water.' All this he has done. You told him that he and his people could hunt and kill deer and turkey but that he and his people must not go beyond the reservation.
"But five days ago an officer came, not from the big house where you and the president live, but from the other side where the Tonto Indians are bad and told him that he must bring all his people and live at the post and be counted every day and that if he or any Indian went farther from the post than Miguel’s gun (that you gave him) could shoot a bullet from the tent that you lived in while here, he or they would be killed.
"He and all his people obey the order — he has left his cows without anybody to take care of them. His corn is not all put away for the winter he has left everything and will live at the post. The doctor advised him to do so — all the Indians will do it but it will be hard for them to do so. They have no blankets — it is very cold — he would rather live at home, where Cooley lives.
"He wants you not to forget that he promised to do what you told him. He has done so, has broken no treaty, has not been off the reservation — will live where you tell him and hopes that you and the president will not break your part of the treaty or forget him and his people.”
The following day, while at Camp Apache, Cooley wrote a letter for Miguel to Gen. Howard. In it Miguel states, in part, that he “as a representative of the 'White Mountain Apache' would respectfully ask why are we to be treated as though we were enemies and not friends and all of your arrangements for our benefit to be set aside as of no consequence. Please let us know as soon as possible the reason for all this.”
Soulé, as Indian agent, also complained to his superiors about the changes in policy.
None of this made any difference. The government’s decision was that they would not interfere with any regulation Gen. Crook deemed a military necessity.
As a result, the people most adversely affected by the order were those who had done the most to preserve a peaceful relationship with the white man: the Cibecue, Carrizo (led by Miguel) and Pedro's Western White Mountain bands. The Eastern White Mountain Band, who had been responsible for taking the post horse and cattle herds and killing the herder, were little affected. They had always lived along the East Ford Valley and surrounding areas near the post and stayed where they were.
And yet, when Gen. Crook arrived at Camp Apache on Nov. 29 and asked for volunteers to serve as scouts for the military, 47 men signed up. They were almost all from the Cibecue, Carrizo and Western White Mountain bands, including Pedro’s son Alchesay. All would serve with distinction in the winter campaign of 1872-73.
Anthony Cooley is a local historian and retired employee of the White Mountain Independent. He is a descendent of Show Low’s founder Corydon Cooley.
