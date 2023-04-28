apache scouts

In November of 1871, General Crook began forming the Apache Scouts.

In preparation for his planned military campaigns, Gen. Crook issued an order on Nov. 21, 1871, that deemed all Indians who were outside the borders of the reservation newly created by Vincent Colyer would be regarded as hostiles. He gave the date Feb. 16, 1872 as the day they had to be on a reservation or be subject to attack by the Army. He was restrained from beginning aggressive action during the spring and summer of 1872 by the peace mission of Gen. O.O. Howard, but the order remained in effect.

During his meetings with the local Apache leaders near Camp Apache, Gen. Howard had made arrangements for them to receive a beef ration “on the hoof” to encourage them to build and maintain their own herds. He promised that as long as they remained peaceful they could move freely within the boundaries of the White Mountain reservation. He also named Dr. Milan Soulé, the doctor at Camp Apache, as their new agent.

Anthony Cooley is a local historian and retired employee of the White Mountain Independent. He is a descendent of Show Low’s founder Corydon Cooley.

