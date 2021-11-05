Do you enjoy working with children? Have a knack for teaching others and a desire to help improve the world? You can start now by enrolling in a new two-day course for substitute teachers through Northland Pioneer College, (NPC).
Working as a substitute teacher can be a challenging and rewarding career that offers job flexibility. NPC’s EDU 199 K-12 Substitute Teacher Training will help you build the necessary skills and walk you through the most common requirements to become a qualified and prepared substitute teacher. The one-credit, two-day training course will be held Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Enrollees must attend both days to successfully complete the course.
School districts are among the largest employers in Navajo and Apache counties. With 57 public and Native American school districts throughout the area, the need for qualified substitute teachers is substantial. The current pandemic has only increased that need as more kids are now back in the classroom. Prior to the pandemic, a nationwide labor shortage had already left many schools scrambling to fill open positions and replacement staff for “call-outs” needing personal or sick leave. With the continuation of COVID-19, the staffing shortages have only worsened. In fact, according to a recent annual teacher workforce report released by the Arizona Department of Education, the number of available emergency substitute teachers has dropped by 25% statewide!
Cathleen Burson, NPC faculty in education and college and career preparation, and the course’s instructor, states, “The techniques introduced in this course will aid you in classroom management and will help you teach effectively.” Anyone who is interested in learning about substitute teaching and what local school districts are requiring should enroll in this NPC class. Burson continues, “I look forward to helping you prepare to enter any classroom and make a real difference.”
To enroll in NPC’s EDU 199 course, register at www.MyNPC.edu, call NPC’s Records and Registration office at 928-524-7459, or visit an NPC location nearest you. The EDU 199 class will be accessible via a computer, tablet or your smart device.
Contact Gail Campbell, associate dean of Education and College & Career Preparation at gail.campbell@npc.edu or 928-289-6535 with any questions. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845 to speak to an academic adviser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.