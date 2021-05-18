The President’s Scholars Program is one of Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s) most prestigious, recognizing a high level of academic performance by local high school seniors.
The program provides $2,200 per semester to students from Navajo and Apache counties who intend to complete their degrees at NPC. President’s students must also enroll in a one-credit Honors Colloquia course specially designed for them. If grade standards are maintained, (a cumulative 3.25 GPA or higher) and full participation in NPC’s Scholars Program continues, the student awardees will receive the scholarship for four continuous semesters.
The following students have been recognized as outstanding President’s Scholars for the 2021-2022 academic year and will receive NPC’s exclusive President’s Scholarship awards.
Amaree Barney of Chambers High School, Isiah Chaco of Ganado High School, Mayanna John of Holbrook High School, Paige Findorf of Joseph City High School, Andrew Bernier of Show Low High School, Brian Chlarson, Oraclle Price, Lila Taylor, and Maggie Shumway and Kaylen Wilson of Snowflake High School; and Alex “Sonny” Goseyun, Leilani Lister and Tyrell Ngo of Whiteriver High School.
Students in NPC’s President’s Scholars program receive specialized attention from faculty. Additionally, the program’s enhanced curriculum refines and develops the skills needed for success in upper division studies at a four-year college. Expenses are paid when scholars participate in academic enrichment activities.
NPC congratulates these and all previous student awardees in the President Scholar’s program. This distinct honor is noted on student transcripts, among various forums, and NPC’s President’s Scholars are given special recognition during commencement.
For more information about NPC President’s Scholars program or to apply, visit www.npc.edu/presidents-scholars-program or contact Andrew Hassard, the program’s lead coordinator at 928-532-6128 or email him at andrew.hassard@npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.