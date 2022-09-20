NPC award

Nichole Hendricks, left, and Shandiin Deputee accept awards during the 2022 Adult Education Institute’s Annual Awards Ceremony.

 Submitted

TUCSON — Northland Pioneer College (NPC) employees received topmost distinction among their peers at the 2022 Adult Education Institute, Arizona Association for Lifelong Learning (AALL), and Arizona Department of Education (ADE) awards ceremony held Saturday, Sept. 10, in Tucson, Arizona.

Nichole Hendricks leads NPC’s English Language Acquisition for Adults (ELAA) program and was named AALL’s Educator of the Year. She was also awarded an EdTech Maker Space leadership badge by the Arizona Department of Education.

