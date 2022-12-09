After conducting multiple classes for students about how to apply for scholarships along with instituting a new, simplified process for submitting online applications, NPC Friends and Family (NPCFF) has received the most applications ever for a single semester. “I am delighted to report that we received applications from 67 unique students,” reports executive director Betsyann Wilson. “We made a concerted push to market scholarship opportunities for this spring. In the past, we received applications from about 30 students, with most applying for multiple scholarships. This semester, a single online application put students into consideration for all the scholarships for which they were eligible. This was a really important change.” Wilson adds. “Only a couple of years ago we had a handful of scholarship opportunities, now we have over 30, some with multiple awards.”

The number of applications made the process very competitive. Applicants are scored on a personal essay and are evaluated based on the applicant’s college and career goals, how well they are aligned, their resourcefulness with college planning, their need for the scholarship, and their academic merit. Some also require letters of recommendation. Of the 67 applications received, 54 qualified for assessment. Scholarship review committees were comprised of members from the NPCFF board, NPC faculty, staff, and administrators. The cutoff score for receiving a scholarship award was 80%, and the average score among the awardees was 85.79%. Of 54 qualified applicants, 26 (48%) were nursing students.

