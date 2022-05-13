NPC Friends and Family, the nonprofit foundation supporting Northland Pioneer College, has awarded $36,350 in scholarships to 27 students for the fall 2022 semester, with more awards to come.
The White Mountain Women’s Club has funded two scholarships for full-time students at the NPC Show Low Campus. Each provides the awardee with $1,700 per semester or $3,400 for the 2022-23 academic year. This year’s winners are Elizabeth Waddell of Lakeside, who is working toward completion of prerequisites for the nursing program, and Angelita Juan of Show Low, who has just been accepted into the program for fall 2022. Juan was also awarded the $1,000 Jon Graff, Ph.D., CTE scholarship. In addition, the women’s club also funds their Doris Powers scholarship, which awards $1,200 to a student attending the Show Low Campus at least half-time. This semester’s winner is Jocilyn McCleve of Snowflake, who will begin the nursing program at White Mountain Campus in the fall while concurrently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program through Arizona State University. This is a challenge open to only the most qualified of students.
New this year is the $1,000 Tim Shove Memorial Scholarship for Round Valley High School, funded by NPCFF board president Terry Shove, in memory of her late husband. The inaugural winner is Desarae Nelson of Eagar. Desarae has already completed credits in business at NPC. She plans to complete her associate degree in business and transfer to Northern Arizona University to pursue a bachelor’s in business economics/management.
The $2,000 Corky Elikann Scholarship for Alchesay High School was awarded to Makayla Minjarez of Whiteriver. Makayla has already earned over 29 credits at NPC while still in high school, completing the Certified Nursing Assistant program with NAVIT. Through her high school, she is a member of the National Honor Society and has also been inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community college students. Makayla will study nursing at NPC.
Makayla also won the $1,000 AndyVon Academic Scholarship, along with Rhiannon Armstrong of Whiteriver, Tameshia Hawthorne of Holbrook, Cornelia Nez of Winslow, Maria Ortega of Lakeside, and Autumn Sprengeler of Fort Apache. Autumn also won the Jon Graff, Ph.D., University Bound scholarship, while Nez was also awarded the $500 Charles E. Lisitzky Memorial Scholarship.
NPC On The House, provided by Chris Corbin and Matt McGowen of The House restaurant of Show Low, will provide $2,000 per year, or $1,000 per semester, to new graduates of Snowflake, Blue Ridge, and Show Low high schools. Show Low’s winner Sara Chevalier has already earned 36 credits – over half her associate degree – from NPC through dual enrollment. She plans to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. The Blue Ridge winner, Serena Lopez, came highly recommended for her intelligence, strong work ethic, and “servant’s heart.” Serena has also completed over 26 credits at NPC and is currently working on the prerequisites for the nursing program. Angelica Loya of Taylor, the winner from Snowflake High School, will express her love of art and creativity through the NPC cosmetology program. After learning all she can about hair and nails, her goal is to study to become an esthetician.
The $1,000 Arvin Palmer, Ph.D., Memorial Scholarship was fittingly won by Stetson Hancock of Taylor. Palmer was an NPC vice president who was instrumental in the college’s founding. To Stetson, he was Grandpa. Stetson was inspired by his grandpa’s scholarly love of lifelong learning and his cowboy work ethic. When he graduates from Snowflake High School this year, Stetson will have also earned enough credits at NPC for his Associate of Applied Science in welding. He plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and return to NPC to complete his Associate of Science degree.
Three students were awarded the $1,000 Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship, which honors the late NPC professor of English and creative writing. They are Lila Taylor of Snowflake, Amber Glauvitz of Show Low, and Amanda Willey of Flagstaff. All three students are studying nursing. Two students won the $1,000 Pres Winslow Memorial Scholarship, honoring the former NPC district governing board member. They are Jocilyn McCleve and Michael Baldwin, both of Snowflake. Baldwin will earn his associate degree in fire science. Baldwin was also awarded the Jeanne Swarthout, Ph.D., Presidential Excellence scholarship. Brisa Guevara of Snowflake won the $1,000 Doris Reed Nursing Scholarship, created to honor the life and career of Mrs. Reed.
Fifteen students won the $750 Fill-the-Gaps and Leg-Up scholarships. They include Sheridan Belin of Holbrook, Madelin Zook, Brisa Guevara, Lila Taylor, and Tabitha LaRose of Snowflake, Amber Glauvitz, Kristen Cline, Vicki Bessinger, and Alicia Yosin of Show Low, Maggie Shumway of Taylor, Amanda Willey of Flagstaff, Maria Ortega and Elizabeth Waddell of Lakeside, and Angela Minjarez and Rhiannon Armstrong of Whiteriver. Madelin Zook also won the $500 US Military Veteran’s scholarship.
NPCFF has opened a second round of scholarship opportunities, and NPC graduates from the Class of 2022 can apply for scholarships to help them pursue further education. The Taking Flight Scholarship in Memory of Dr. Eric B. Henderson and the AndyVon Baccalaureate Bound Scholarship for Native American Students both award students who are going on to pursue bachelor’s degrees. Specifically designed for nursing students, ten scholarships of $1,000 each were generously funded by the Summit Healthcare Foundation. Details and complete application instructions, including the required cover letter form and tips on writing a strong essay, can be found at www.npc.edu/scholarships?keywords=npc+friends+and+family. Applications for these scholarships will be accepted until noon on June 9. Students are strongly encouraged to review all criteria and requirements carefully and get their applications in early!Since Fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 500 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of post-secondary education. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family and how you can help transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at (928) 536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.