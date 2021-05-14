NPC Friends and Family, the non-profit foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College, has awarded the unprecedented amount of over $27,000 in scholarships for the fall 2021 semester with more awards still to come.
Awards include the $500 Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship, which supports students who qualify for financial aid but who still have unmet need, and the $500 Leg-Up Scholarship for students who do not qualify for financial aid. NPC Friends and Family provides a total of nine of these scholarships every semester, one at each of NPC’s nine locations across Navajo and Apache counties.
The Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship, Jeanne Swarthout Presidential Excellence Scholarship, Pres Winslow Memorial Scholarship and Doris Reed Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship each provide winners with $1,000 each semester. The Jon Graff, Ph.D., scholarships, which include the University Bound, Career and Technical Education, and College and Career Prep scholarships, each carry an award of $500 per semester. Also providing $500 are the Claude Millet Endfield Early Childhood Development Scholarship, the Charles E. Lisitzky Memorial Scholarship, and the US Military Veteran’s Scholarship.
In addition to all of these, four new scholarships were offered for the fall semester. The White Mountain Women’s Club Doris Powers Scholarship will provide $1,200 to two students attending the Show Low campus. The inaugural recipients are Tyler Allen, a nursing student, and Jolie Selestewa, who is pursuing an Associate of General Studies with an emphasis in business. Allen also won the Leg-Up Scholarship and Selestewa won the Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship.
The Corky Elikann Scholarship will provide two graduates of Alchesay High School with $2,000 for the 2021-22 academic year — $1,000 each semester. Tyrell Ngo and Hasiina Anderson are this year’s recipients. Anderson will study business entrepreneurship, with the goal of returning to her community and serving the White Mountain Apache people, particularly tribal youth, by empowering them to follow their educational goals and dreams.
Ngo, originally from Manila and inspired by his late grandfather, will pursue a career in nursing. Both students are graduating at the top of their class from Alchesay High School, and both have already earned educational credits at NPC through dual enrollment.
NPC On The House, another new scholarship for 2021 provided by Chris Corbin and Matt McGowen of The House restaurant of Show Low, will award $2,000 each academic year to one new graduate from Snowflake, Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools. This year’s Blue Ridge winner is Christian Cabrera, who will study computer information systems. Cabrera was highly recommended for the scholarship due to his grades and his prowess with technology, particularly robotics. Cabrera has competed as both a member of a three-person team and as an individual in designing robots. As an individual, he won the judge’s pick for most unique design.
Lila Taylor, the graduate winner from Snowflake High School, has worked since the age of 14 to save money for college. She aspires to become a nurse. Not only highly recommended for her academic ability, Taylor has also been active in the National Honor Society, 4-H and FFA. In addition to the NPC On The House Scholarship, Lila also won the Arvin Palmer, Ph.D., Memorial Scholarship, which will provide her an additional $500 each semester to help her reach her goals. Palmer was an NPC vice president and was instrumental in the founding of the college. He even authored a book, “Northland Pioneer College, the First Twenty-Five Years,” an invaluable record of the college’s history. The winner from Show Low High School is yet to be determined.
Fourteen students won the $500 Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship. Recipients include Robert Case and Amber Rose Glauvitz of Show Low, Jamie Ortega of Lakeside, Emmalisha Yazzie and Kerry Redhorse of Winslow, and Chassity Toney of Holbrook, all of whom are enrolled in NPC’s Associate Degree in Nursing program. Yazzie also won the Charles Lisitzky Memorial Scholarship. Other Fill-the-Gaps winners are Ashlyn Adakai of Page, who is working toward an Associate of Science to transfer to a four-year university. A student athlete, Adakai aspires to become a nutritionist or personal trainer. Naomi Cosen of Whiteriver is studying business and plans to use her degree to help her gain employment and allow her to earn a Bachelor’s degree in behavioral health sciences with an emphasis on substance use disorders. Cosen also won the Jon Graff, Ph.D., Career and Technical Education Scholarship. Janae Crosson of St. Johns is pursuing an Associate of General Studies degree. Max Alexander of Sun Valley is working toward an NPC Associate of Arts degree, and also won the Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship. Other winners for Fall 21 include nursing students, Alysia Yosin of Show Low and Amanda Willey of Flagstaff. Yosin also won the US Military Veteran’s Scholarship; Willey also won the Doris Reed Nursing Scholarship and the Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship. Amy Alexander of Sun Valley is pursuing an Associate of Arts degree with the ultimate goal of earning a Master’s degree in history or philosophy and teaching those subjects. Alexander also won the Jeanne Swarthout Presidential Excellence Scholarship, the Jon Graff, Ph.D., University Bound Scholarship, the Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship, and the Pres Winslow Memorial Scholarship. Falencia Lewis of Fort Defiance and Clydene Honyouti of Winslow both won the Claude Millet Endfield Early Childhood Development Scholarship, with Honyouti also taking the Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship award.
NPC Friends & Family has opened a second round of scholarship opportunities, designed specifically for NPC Nursing students. An additional $6,000 in awards is still available. These include $5,000 from Summit Healthcare Foundation and $1,000 from Beehive Homes of Snowflake. Details and full application instructions, including the required cover letter form and tips on writing a strong essay can be found at https://www.npc.edu/scholarships?keywords=npc+friends+and+family. Applications for these scholarships will be accepted through noon on May 27. Students are strongly encouraged to review the criteria and application requirements carefully and get their applications in early!
Since fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 350 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a collge education. Over 95% of awardees have either completed an NPC degree or certificate program, or are still enrolled at the college. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, and how you can help to transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
