NPC Friends and Family, the non-profit foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College (NPC), has an unprecedented total of over $33,000 available in scholarship funding to assist continuing NPC students enrolling for the Fall 2021 semester. Individual awards range from $500 to $3,000.
Featured in the fall 2021 lineup, is an exciting new scholarship: the NPC On The House scholarship, funded by Chris Corbin and Matt McGowen of The House restaurant in Show Low. “We wanted to do something special to give back to our White Mountain communities,” Corbin notes. McGowan adds, “Chris and I have both been community college students, and we wholeheartedly believe in community colleges for both the value and quality of education they offer. NPC is a great place for students on the mountain to begin their college degrees, or to develop the skills and knowledge needed to get a great career.”
The NPC On The House scholarship will provide three individuals $2,000 each for the 2021-22 academic year. The awards will go to three 2021 high school graduates who will be attending NPC next fall, one each, to a graduate of Blue Ridge High School, Show Low High School, and Snowflake High School. Each awardee will receive $1,000 for the fall semester, with the balance awarded in spring 2022 based on the awardees’ continued academic progress.
The new Arvin Palmer, Ph.D., Memorial scholarship was established by the family and friends of Dr. Palmer, former Vice President of Northland Pioneer College, in honor of his devotion to education and community service. It will provide a 2021 graduate of Snowflake High School with $500 in the fall and $500 in the spring to attend Northland Pioneer College.
NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson has made it a personal campaign to teach students how to access and apply for these and many more scholarships. Hundreds of scholarships are available to college students through NPC. “There is a misconception, especially among community college students, that scholarships are just for high school seniors or for those with a 4.0 GPA,” Wilson explains. “There are scholarships available for just about any student! I want to reach every student I possibly can to show them that you don’t have to incur debt to earn a college degree.”
Utilizing Zoom, Wilson will be teaching a virtual scholarship workshop class – open to anyone, on how to seek scholarship opportunities and how to write a competitive scholarship essay. The class is available at no charge to prospective students and parents across the college service area. The session will be held on Wednesday, February 24, from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. A link to register for and join the Zoom session may be found at https://www.npc.edu/event/20210224/scholarship-workshop-scholarship-essay. Those interested in joining may also contact Wilson at betsy.wilson@npc.edu for the link and additional information.
A complete list of available NPC Friends and Family scholarships, with details and full application instructions, including the required cover letter form and tips on writing a strong essay can be found at www.npc.edu/scholarships, using NPC Friends and Family in the keyword search line. Applications will be accepted from Monday, March 1, 2021 through Thursday, April 15, 2021. All applications must be submitted online per application instructions; no paper applications will be accepted. Students are strongly encouraged to get their applications in early! All students interested in applying for scholarships must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at www.fafsa.ed.gov prior to submitting their scholarship applications. For more information about the FAFSA, students may contact NPC’s Financial Aid office at 928-524-7418.
Since the fall of 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 300 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. Over 97% of awardees have either completed an NPC degree or certificate program, or are still enrolled at the college. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, and how you can help to transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
