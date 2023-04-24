NPC fundraiser

Recipients of the NPC on The House fall 2022 scholarships gather to celebrate with family and friends.

 Courtesy of NPC

“It really is a few caring people who change the world,” said Betsyann Wilson, executive director of Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family, after Arizona Gives Day on April 4. By midnight, the nonprofit alliance had received $33,358 from 84 donors during the 24-hour competitive fundraising campaign.

“We finished in second place in the category of Most Dollars Raised by a Mid-Sized Non-Profit,” said Wilson. Unofficial totals showed over $3.8 million was raised for nonprofits statewide.

