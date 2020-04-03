WHITE MOUNTAINS — The work-related and social restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 crisis, NPC Friends & Family (NPC’s nonprofit foundation) is deeply concerned about the welfare of Northland Pioneer College students. Most of the businesses in the college’s service area are small, locally-owned, “Mom and Pops”, and many are hospitality-oriented, and thus reliant upon tourism. While financial constraints are always the biggest challenge NPC students face, this is compounded by the fact that many students have now lost their jobs, either temporarily or permanently.
NPC has had loyal support from many locally over the past six years and understands many in our community are also confronted with loss of income, whether through employment impacts or the downturn of the markets. NPC Friends & Family will be participating in Arizona Gives Day on Tuesday, April 7. If you feel you are still able to give to NPC Friends and Family on Arizona Gives Day, please consider designating your gift to the NPCFF Emergency Fund at www.azgives.org/npcfriendsfamily. This fund was established to provide direct financial support of up to $500 per semester to students who are in danger of having to withdraw from classes due to extreme circumstances. In the past, the emergency fund has been used to replace textbooks and supplies for a student who lost her home in a fire, provided a safe haven for students in domestic violence situations, facilitated numerous vehicle repairs (with the help of NPC’s Automotive Technology faculty), and made tuition payments for students who had lost their jobs. This important fund is truly making a difference in helping at-risk NPC students complete their courses.
“I wish with all my heart that we could help every single person out there who has lost their source of income, but if we can focus our efforts on our NPC students, we will be extending a life-saving hand up to many, many individuals and families,” explains Betsyann Wilson, executive director of NPC Friends & Family. “We want to thank our community for all you have done for us for so long. We appreciate you, and wish you and your families the best of health. Together, we will put this chapter behind us and continue to change lives through education! No matter how big or small, whether you give $1 or $1,000, when combined with other donations, you can make a positive impact on our local communities, because your gift stays here and helps NPC Friends and Family improve the quality of life for all of us moving forward.”
Arizona Gives Day is presented by the Alliance of Arizona Non-Profits and the Grant Maker’s Forum, in conjunction with a variety of sponsors led by FirstBank. On or at any time before Tuesday, April 4, please visit www.azgives.org/npcfriendsfamily to make a tax-deductible gift to NPC Friends and Family.
For more information, please contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu.
