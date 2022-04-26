Northland Pioneer College hosted its Spring ’22 Eagle Fest on April 9 at the Show Low campus with a couple hundred people of all ages attending.
The twice-yearly event alternates campuses between Show Low in the spring and Holbrook in the fall.
The purpose of Eagle Fest is to introduce communities to educational options available and to showcase a variety of 18- to 24-month programs including CIS, EMT, Fire Science, Cosmetology, direct-to-work programs and others.
NPC alumnus Carly Almeida, along with her pre-teen son and daughter, visited the Office of Accessibility & Inclusion demo booth and recalled, “This is where I got started.” Almeida enrolled in NPC courses at age 17 and completed her associate degree in elementary education. She continued her pursuit at Northern Arizona University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Almeida currently teaches kindergarten at Concho Elementary School. She shared that she is turning 50 this year, and she is proud to be currently pursuing her master’s degree.
The Eagle Fest event also included entertainment by the Winslow band Easy Street, and a food truck from The House served complimentary street tacos.
The week prior to Spring ’22 Eagle Fest, the NPC nonprofit Friends and Family raised sizable scholarship funding through the Arizona Gives campaign. The week following Eagle Fest, NPC’s Career Services hosted a Community Career Fair on the Holbrook and Show Low campuses that connected employers with potential employees.
