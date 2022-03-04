Northland Pioneer College locations in Holbrook, Show Low and Hopi are offering free tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, sponsored by United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona through April 13.
The services are offered to individuals and families earning up to $73,000 annually.
The VITA Task Force of Arizona, under the leadership of UWTSA, has provided free tax preparation in Arizona since 2004. During tax season 2021, the task force filed a total of 13,031 federal and state tax returns, generating $22,191,530 in federal refunds, including $6,649,859 in earned income tax credits. VITA programs help taxpayers access all tax credits for which they are eligible — including the child tax credit (CTC), the earned income tax credit (EITC) and for eligible older adults, the Arizona property tax credit.
There are three service options to choose from. You can connect with VITA’s local virtual network of tax preparers online at GetYourRefund.org or use the free Self-Prep Software to complete your taxes yourself. You may also opt to take advantage of the in-person valet service. For valet services, NPC volunteers will greet and provide you with the required paperwork for the completion of your return. They will use a scan-to-go service so that no onsite preparation is needed. Your tax information will be securely transmitted to United Way volunteer tax preparers who have completed IRS training and certification courses in basic income tax preparation. The completed returns will then either be mailed to you or transmitted back to the NPC location for you to sign and e-file your return.
You must provide a valid picture ID for taxpayer and spouse (if filing jointly), and Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members claimed on the return. Other required documents include proof of income; wage and earnings statements (Form W-2) from all employers; interest statements from banks (Form 1099); Form 1095-A if you purchased health care coverage from the Market Place; a copy of last year’s tax return if available; and other relevant information about income and expenses. You should also bring the name, address, and tax ID number of child care providers, and the amount paid. If you opt to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account, please bring your account and routing numbers.
NPC’s valet drop-off services in Holbrook and Show Low will be available Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Hopi Tribe’s current public health red alert, NPC’s Hopi Center will use the Get Your Refund website. Hopi’s valet drop-off services will be offered on a limited basis and by appointment only to individuals who cannot navigate the website or who do not have internet access, by setting an appointment at calendly.com/vita-uwtsa/npc-hopi-valet-vita-tax-preparation or by calling 928-738-2265.
For more information on VITA tax services, visit unitedwaytucson.org/vita/. The deadline to file taxes is April 18.
