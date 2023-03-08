SNOWFLAKE — Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Our Town" comes to life with Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Department’s spring performances of the American classic play beginning at 7 p.m. on March 23 in Snowflake.
Additional showings will be held on March 24-25, March 30-31 and April 1.
Originally produced and published in 1938, "Our Town" centers on life in the small village of Grover’s Corners, a fictional New England town at the beginning of the 20th century. The play focuses on the relationship of two young neighbors, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, whose childhood friendship grows romantic. “ 'Our Town' is the story of every individual,” the play's director, Carson Saline, said. “It is impactful on a very personal level. It's an exploration of the human experience and relationships, relationships between parents and children, parents and parents, neighbors, children as they grow up and develop their own relationships with other people, and of siblings.”
NPC’s production of "Our Town" offers an immersive experience for the audience. “The goal is to invite the audience into our world,” Saline said. “Members of the audience are not merely observers but are the inhabitants of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire. They are the town folk, or at least visitors there, not simply observing the story, but taking part in it.”
The stage manager and narrator, played by NPC performing arts major Kellie Stanton, guides the audience (or “tourists”) through "Our Town." She leads the audience through the experience, explaining life in "Our Town" and whom they meet along the way. The audience explores love and marriage and how relationships develop among the actors and then dives into the final act, where a member of "Our Town" dies.
Through the story, “we ultimately realize that the time we have is all that we are guaranteed,” Saline said. “We don’t know when our time will be over and it’s up to us to use every moment of it to the absolute greatest as we pursue the very best possible objective in our lives. It’s up to us to appreciate the little moments and the time that we get to spend with those around us, and with those about whom we care and love.”
Although the characters experience personal revelations and discoveries through the exploration of their relationships onstage, "Our Town" is not a sad show. According to Saline, while there are somber tones, it is “riddled with comedy and there are a lot of funny moments. It is very hopeful,” he said.
The cast includes NPC students and actors from the surrounding community. The production’s main characters, George and Emily, are played by NPC students Gideon Brimhall and Emily Baughman who, according to Saline, “give very strong, emotional performances.”
"Our Town" includes a wide range of characters. The youngest actor, Lilly Scott of Taylor is only 9 years old and plays the young Rebecca Gibbs. “It has been an absolute joy to work with members of the community and our students and see these actors rally around this show,” Saline said. “Watching young actors who have never heard of 'Our Town,' or seen the play until now react to it has been amazing. Hearing comments like ‘wow that’s really deep …’ or ‘this hit me in a really intense way, ...’ seeing these actors tackle this somewhat weighty subject matter and really ‘get it’ is impactful. I’ve seen eyes light up and have experienced many ‘lightbulb’ moments as the actors learn from their discoveries and life experiences and try to personalize the script.”
Cast members Baughman, Brimhall, Scott and Stanton are joined by fellow actors and actresses Kegan Bjorn, Strider Brewer, Cruz Denetso, Elena Martinez, Mackenzie Stuart, Charlotte Merrill, Basil Monahan, Ethan Nicoll, Dennis Pawlik, Savannah Penrod, Landon Scott, LauraLyn Scott and Beth Trembley.
Technical direction for "Our Town" is by the Emmy award-winning Patrick Day, lighting and set design are by Ashley Nudson, and the stage manager is Janetzy Gonzalez.
Showtime is 7 p.m. for the performances on March 23-24, March 30-31 and on April 1. Matinees at 2 p.m. are scheduled for March 25 and April 1. Tickets are $11 per person and are available at the door only. Senior citizens 60 and over and NPC students and staff receive a $1 discount. All showings will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 1611 S. Main St. in Snowflake.
For more information, call or email Saline at (928) 536-6217 and carson.saline@npc.edu.
