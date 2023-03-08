SNOWFLAKE — Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Our Town" comes to life with Northland Pioneer College Performing Arts Department’s spring performances of the American classic play beginning at 7 p.m. on March 23 in Snowflake.

Additional showings will be held on March 24-25, March 30-31 and April 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.