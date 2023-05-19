NPC’s 2023 Student Art Show showcased a selection of unique works created by NPC students. The exhibit closed with an awards ceremony held at the Talon Gallery on May 5. Student participants, awardees and NPC staff gathered to express their admiration for the art and the students who created it.
“The artistic passion and skill of students at NPC is evident in this year’s student art show, said NPC Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek. “This is a curation of the best artwork produced at the college. It is an honor to be involved in this exhibit.”
The NPC Student Art Show is juried by members of the NPC art faculty and recognizes student accomplishments in the visual arts. All NPC students (not only art students) are encouraged to participate. The judges review submissions and select the pieces that will appear in the show.
“We put a lot of effort into the selection process," Gluszek said. "Successful composition, craftsmanship, mastery of the medium and originality are all evaluated.”
Award winners
The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award is Aldean Billy, an NPC welding student and Diné artist who has entered his work and won awards in NPC art shows in the past.
Billy’s graphite-colored penciled piece “Childhood Memories” depicts intricately detailed visions from his childhood, with particular emphasis on his grandmother and his tribal heritage. In the piece, the traditional dried corn, a sacred plant symbolizing the mother, enabler, transformer and healer in the Diné culture, is aptly featured abreast of his grandmother’s image. A realistic horse and a bighorn sheep, both of which hold significance for family, clanship, and emotional balance in the Diné culture, follow. Agathla Peak, a well-known landform located along Route 163 north of Kayenta, lies beneath the elements as if indicating that from the earth all things are born and eventually return.
Billy has a degree in art and has taken every art class possible at NPC. A lifelong learner, he has worked as an artist with just about every artistic medium including stone, and has now undertaken welding as an interest. He notes that he may spend months completing a single piece.
“Aldean is an extremely patient, detail-oriented, focused and hard-working artist. He puts a lot of time and effort into his pieces and it shows,” said NPC art faculty Peterson Yazzie, who was a juror for this year’s show.
Billy's father, Bahe Billy, is surely also an influence. He currently serves in a role with the tribal government for the Navajo Nation and his piece, titled “Busy Day,” earned elite distinction by being selected as a special purchase by NPC. It will be in the college’s permanent art collection.
Artist Dorrie Mighton earned a first-place award for her watercolor piece titled “Give and Receive.” She explains that she was inspired by family gatherings and how the hands give so much throughout life. “I just feel like they give, give, give, so I just thought, what gives back to me? It’s my walks and the sunsets,” she said. This piece incorporates both.
Janet Fish, whose watercolor titled “Fiesta Time” also earned the distinction of special purchase by the college, is another one of NPC’s lifelong learners. Having participated in children’s theater projects with NPC for many years, she is well-known among the NPC community. She says, “I’ve always thought I have to be the oldest student on campus.” She says she loves to paint with a lot of vivid colors and her work depicts that. “I can’t stand to waste paint,” she said.
NPC student Jocelyn Hatch took ceramics and art for the first time this semester and brought home multiple awards. Her 3D ceramic piece “Identity Crisis” placed first in the category. Hatch describes her work as a visual depiction of the journey of finding oneself. The female figure is topped with a large question mark, suggesting the question: "Who am I?" It is wrapped in vines, representing feeling entangled and trapped with whatever might constrict you, she says. “The lilies at the base symbolize death, rebirth and change,” she said.
A first-place award also went to Daelyn Nez, who lives on a small ranch in Indian Wells and is studying animal science at NPC. A lone horse wanders through a meadow under a wild sky in her photograph titled “Maverick,” which shows her passion for animals and for the beautiful broad landscapes and powerful skies of rural ranch land.
First-place awardee Gideon Brimhall, who is also an actor with recent performances in lead roles for several NPC theatrical productions, received a first-place award for “Color — A Stop Motion Film.” This was the first year that film and performance entries were included in the show.
Savannah Penrod, a fellow talented theater student, took first place for her "Monologue from Dreams in Captivity" by Gabriel Davis. Cruz Denetso placed second in the performance category for a "Monologue from The Ghosts of Detention" by D.M. Larson.
Awards also went to 3D NPC student artists Ashlyn Dighans for her second-place ceramics piece, “Ode to an Activist.” Art student Layla Cisco took home a third-place award in 3D art for her dramatic ceramic “Ivy McFly” mannequin that is based on the Monster High character. Honorable mention went to Teri Prokes in the 3D category for her intricate ceramic “Bronze Keeper” keepsake chest. In the 2D category, NPC cosmetology student Adriann Gardner took second place for her “Seahorse” watercolor, and Kayce Mehl took third place for “Evening Rain.” Photography student Raysha Nosie took second place for “Nightly Walk.”
“All of you should be very proud of the artwork you’ve created and entered in this show. It is an honor to experience your work,” Gluszek said as she announced the awards. “You deserve a round of applause.”
For more information on this and upcoming NPC art exhibitions, contact Gluszek at (928) 532-6176 or (800) 266-7845. ext. 6176, or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
