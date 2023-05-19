NPC’s 2023 Student Art Show showcased a selection of unique works created by NPC students. The exhibit closed with an awards ceremony held at the Talon Gallery on May 5. Student participants, awardees and NPC staff gathered to express their admiration for the art and the students who created it.

“The artistic passion and skill of students at NPC is evident in this year’s student art show, said NPC Talon Gallery Director Magda Gluszek. “This is a curation of the best artwork produced at the college. It is an honor to be involved in this exhibit.”

