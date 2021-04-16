Isis Arce, a Sanders High School senior, Tylisha Redmustache, a senior at Many Farms High School, and Tyrall Roland, a Hopi High School senior, captured Best of Show art scholarships in the 35th annual Northland Pioneer College (NPC), Juried High School Art Exhibit.
The works are on display through April 30 virtually at NPC’s Talon Gallery’s webpage https://www.npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/current-exhibition.
Eight schools participated in this year’s show.
“We had 46 entries for this year’s exhibit,” noted Magda Gluszek, NPC art faculty and gallery director. Best of Show winners receive NPC art tuition scholarships. Certificates are also awarded to all awardees including those of honorable mention.
Three NPC art faculty members made up this year’s panel of judges.
“We base our award decisions on how the artwork was composed, what materials were used and how well they were executed in the artwork, and of course, on originality and creativity,” Gluszek said. In recognition of this year’s award winners Gluszek emphasized, “We realize that you (all of the students whose entries were selected), put a lot of work into composing the artwork and thinking of all your creative ideas, and we (the judges), put a lot of time and consideration into making our choices for this show. So, when you enter a juried show and your artwork is accepted, it truly is an honor,” she explains.
Isis Arce received a scholarship for her animated piece titled “Stinky & Kiari” (for this piece’s full effect visit: npc.edu/sites/default/files/isis_animation.gif). The unique entry earned her Best of Show. One of the show’s jurors, NPC Faculty in Film and Digital Video’s Nathan Kosub, stated, “the moving image excels in capturing ordinary, everyday emotions. Animation identifies something recognizable. The expression of joy, in spaces and characters we can’t encounter in the real world. In 24 frames (a single second’s worth of animation), Isis conveys the pleasure of animal companions, with a sense of humor and great warmth. It’s a delightful, very funny short film,” he said. “Congratulations.”
NPC art faculty member and fellow juror Peterson Yazzie said on Hopi High School senior Tyrall Roland’s Best of Show piece, “Tyrall’s focus on visual details is outstanding. The three-dimensional qualities are captured very well on a two-dimensional surface. The play of light and shadows within the vibrant color palette makes this an exceptional work of art,” he concluded.
Senior Tylisha Redmustache of Many Farms High School received a scholarship for her piece titled “Serenity.”
“What we really enjoyed about this piece is that “Serenity” is communicated in so many different ways,” Gluszek noted. “First by the horizontal lines that repeat throughout the piece and the orientation of both the traditional weaving as well as the imagery of the various different tea labels. We noticed that there were also different types of ways in which Tylisha represented tea,” Gluszek said.
“We’re guessing that that this is a favorite beverage, maybe consumed while weaving or while relaxing. We also interpreted the bundles to possibly be a form of Navajo tea. We enjoyed the addition of the flower imagery as well. There’s a sense of nature both in the flowers and in the natural fibers used. Mixed media was used very creatively in this piece.”
Other top award winners were Hopi High School senior Sooya Davis, who earned the first-place award for “Antelope Track.” Second place went to Ashley Speers of Holbrook High School for “The Beauty Outside the Box,” and Kaylen Wilson of Snowflake High School took home third place for her piece titled “Sacred Datura.”
Best of Show awardee Tyrall Roland also took home an Honorable Mention award for another colorful culturally significant penciled work.
Additional Honorable Mention awards went to two Round Valley High School students. Senior Summer Chlarson for her “Introspection” watercolor and fellow senior Colton Parnel for a painting titled “Ambrosia.”
The black-and-white penciled piece “Hopi Style,” by freshman Hopi High School student Sooya Davis (also the show’s first-place winner), and a colorful graphic titled “Anomalous,” by Holbrook High School senior Mason Clark rounded out the top awardees.
The juror’s comments on these artists and the pieces mentioned above, as well as all 46 entries are available for public viewing on the Talon Gallery’s webpage at npc.edu/talongallery/current-exhibition through April 30. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the physical art gallery at the Show Low campus remains closed to the general public.
For more information on this and upcoming NPC art exhibitions, contact Gluszek at 928-532-6176 or 800-266-7845. ext. 6176 or email magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
