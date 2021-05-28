Developing, managing and taking on the responsibility of a business or sole enterprise is no easy feat. In these challenging times, it is vital to be well versed in all aspects of starting up or running a business.
Northland Pioneer College will be offering several online business classes this summer. Hilary S. Jones Rojo will teach one of those courses. The 240 business entrepreneurship class offered this summer is currently open for enrollment.
As wealth manager of Guardian Wealth Builders and adjunct faculty for NPC, Jones Rojo also manages Hopi Villages financial management and is a wealth and life business coach. Her online summer course will focus on all aspects of how to start up and fund a business through loans, venture capital and vertical and global marketing.
“The work that is most near and dear to my heart is developing multi-streams of income and tax planning. I also invite retired individuals to sign up for this course. It will walk them through the intricacies of how to deal with tax planning for the future,” said Jones Rojo.
Financial literacy is a top priority in entrepreneurship. Of the many topics covered, budgeting, saving, investing and the sub-topics of spending, borrowing and protecting one’s assets will be covered. Students will learn how to write a business plan, invest assets and write financial statements. Human resource management and payroll will also be included in the course. “I want to inspire my students to become familiar with all aspects of managing money and financial planning,” she said.
Contact Jones Rojo at Hilary.Jones-Rojo@npc.edu with any questions about this or any of the business class offerings at NPC. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845 for assistance with registration and to speak to an academic adviser.
