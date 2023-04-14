Northland Pioneer College invites the public to enjoy the spring weather as well as fun activities for the whole family during the college’s Eagle Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the college’s Show Low campus.
Eagle Fest is free and open to everyone. There will be entertainment for all ages, including live music by the local band Covered in Sun and traditional Mexican folklorico dance performances. The House restaurant will serve complimentary food and beverages to the first 200 attendees and interactive booths and demonstrations will spotlight NPC programs, offerings and student activities.
“Eagle Fest gives the public a chance to learn more about what NPC has to offer,” said Muriel Metcalf, an academic adviser and staff lead for NPC’s student government association. “You’ll be able to meet with instructors and visit with students in many study areas. You can also tour the campus and learn more about our partnerships with area high schools and with local businesses.”
Student clubs and organizations will also be at Eagle Fest, showcasing the opportunities NPC students have for cultural enrichment in the area and exploring the learning environment available at NPC.
In addition, parents and kids can learn more about noncredit classes and NPC’s summer Kids College program as well as the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) workshops available for schoolkids.
For additional information, contact Metcalf at (928) 532-6143. NPC’s Show Low campus is located at 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, across from the Show Low City Park.
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with a variety of educational options for academic, career, technical, and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes, and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit npc.edu or call (800) 266-7845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.