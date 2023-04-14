Northland Pioneer College invites the public to enjoy the spring weather as well as fun activities for the whole family during the college’s Eagle Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the college’s Show Low campus.

Eagle Fest is free and open to everyone. There will be entertainment for all ages, including live music by the local band Covered in Sun and traditional Mexican folklorico dance performances. The House restaurant will serve complimentary food and beverages to the first 200 attendees and interactive booths and demonstrations will spotlight NPC programs, offerings and student activities.

