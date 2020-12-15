Northland Pioneer College’s Alpha Gamma Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year college students, welcomed 61 new members during a virtual induction ceremony on Nov. 20.
NPC’s interim president, Jean Swarthout, addressed the inductees, many of whom participated with friends and family via the virtual session. “We are proud of these scholars, in all they have accomplished both in learning and in leadership. They have the capacity to change our communities for the better and to bring innovation to the academic world; we look forward to your future contributions to society.”
Jessica Clark, NPC’s vice president for learning and student services, continued with the praise. A first-generation college student herself, Clark stated that her parents were very supportive of to her attending college. “I am now a lifelong learner and I love every minute of it.”
Clark shared a quote by Oprah Winfrey: “We can’t become what we need to be by remaining what we are.”
“This means keep focus on the future, keep your eye on the prize,” Clark explained. “There will always be obstacles, but you can flip the script on obstacles and make them opportunities, opportunities to learn, to grow, opportunities to be better than you are today. You are taking those steps now by being a student at NPC and now a member of the PTK.”
Division 4 PTK International Vice President Mariah Mayhugh also addressed the group. Having suffered from petit mal, or “absence” seizures (a rare form of epilepsy) her entire life, she admitted to having struggled through high school and college. However, she explained, “I would not accept ‘you can’t’ as an answer.” She worked hard and graduated high school with honors and was later accepted to the PTK in college. Mayhugh recently wrote a children’s book featuring a character Mimi with the same epileptic condition and was invited by executives of Paramount Pictures and Disney to attend an exclusive writers workshop on full scholarship.
Addressing the inductees Mayhugh stated, “Somewhere along the line, you or someone else might have told you that you couldn’t do it, but you didn’t accept that, you decided to keep trying no matter how hard it was. You knew that your education was worth fighting for.” She continued, “Now you are joining a family of scholars that will always encourage you and cheer you on. I’m so excited for you!”
Chapter President Tyler Allen gave the charge to the inductees, swearing them in by oath. Assisting with the ceremony were chapter advisers Susan Hoffman, April Horne, Chantel Kescoli and Kurry Klingel, and PTK Vice President of Leadership Cindy Dies Owen, PTK Vice President of Social Media Brandi Kakavas and PTK Vice President of Fellowship Robert Case.
A recording of the virtual ceremony can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gC4_kXcIV8.
To be eligible for membership in PTK, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours of associate degree course work and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students must maintain a high academic standing throughout their enrollment in the two-year college, generally a 3.25 GPA. As members, students are eligible for a number of scholarship programs, and in some cases distinguished placement at four-year colleges and universities.
For membership information, contact an NPC academic adviser or PTK chapter adviser Susan Hoffman at 800-266-7845 ext. 6144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.