Cecilia Larsen and Dale Click are pleased to have been involved in the completion of temporary homes for peace officers in training at the Northeast Arizona Training Center in Taylor.

Tackling home-improvement projects became a lot less intimidating for four community members who recently took part in a special class offered through Northland Pioneer College’s community and corporate learning department.

Thanks to that course and those students, housing for recruits enrolled in the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy, based at the Northeast Arizona Training Center in Taylor, has become reality.

