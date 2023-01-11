Buu Nygren

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren gives his inaugural speech inside the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center Tuesday afternoon in Fort Defiance. Nygren was sworn in as the 10th president of the Navajo Nation.

 Donovan Quintero/Navajo Times

FORT DEFIANCE — New Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Vice President Richelle Montoya were sworn into office Tuesday, along with the council delegates who were elected in November.

Throughout the ceremony, incoming and former tribal leaders discussed the importance of moving forward and working for the Navajo people to better the future of the Navajo Nation.

