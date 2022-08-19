Northland Pioneer College is now a one-stop shop for those interested in pursuing a career in real estate.

This fall, long-time real estate professional Jerry Smith will teach a six-credit Principles of Real Estate course beginning on Sept. 6. The course will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the White Mountain Show Low campus and will run through Nov. 30.

