Northland Pioneer College is now a one-stop shop for those interested in pursuing a career in real estate.
This fall, long-time real estate professional Jerry Smith will teach a six-credit Principles of Real Estate course beginning on Sept. 6. The course will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the White Mountain Show Low campus and will run through Nov. 30.
A supplemental one-half credit contract writing course will be offered on Dec. 5-6 to wrap up the fall real estate session.
Through the class, students will learn the basics of real estate principles, including an introduction to the profession, license law, definitions of real property, legal descriptions, as well as rights and interest in property, ownership, contracts, real estate economics, financing and foreclosure, and land use and valuation.
The course is approved by the Arizona Department of Real Estate and will prepare students to take the exam required for licensed real estate agents to practice in Arizona.
According to Smith, “Some students can get a little anxious about the math portion. I walk students through it step by step and assist them with the calculations and calculators to help ease them through it. I have a pretty good success rate,” he notes.
“Everyone who passed my last real estate session also successfully passed their state exams.” Smith has worked in the real estate profession since the late 1970s and brings a plethora of experience.
Having worked at Hewlett Packard as a young man, Smith holds a degree in engineering and is well versed in both the technical and practical aspects of the real estate industry.
He notes that he incorporates a lot of role-playing and activities into the coursework as well.
The Principles of Real Estate class (BUS 199) will be taught in person. There is an $85 fee for this course (in addition to tuition and any related media fees) and students are provided with an HP calculator and textbook. Contact Northland Pioneer College at 1-800-266-7845 and ask to speak to an academic adviser or visit www.npc.edu/advising for assistance in registering for the course.
NPC is also now an official testing location for the Arizona real estate sales and brokers exams through Pearson Vue. Testing for the exams is offered at both NPC’s Holbrook and Show Low locations.
“In the past, you would have to travel to Flagstaff or to the Valley to take the tests,” explains Donna Krieser, proctor/computer testing coordinator for NPC. “This gives individuals in our community a chance to do everything they might need to become a licensed real estate agent locally. We’re a one-stop shop for those interested in getting into the profession,” she explained.
In addition to the Arizona real estate exam, NPC offers proctor testing for a surplus of other professionally accredited exams ranging from the High School Equivalency (GED) exam and teachers certification exams, to CompTIA, Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), college credit CLEP testing and more. Visit www.npc.edu/National-Certification-Testing for more information on what testing NPC offers.
