PHOENIX – Law enforcement agencies in rural counties tend to lose their deputies and officers to better-funded urban agencies, according to studies conducted by the Department of Defense but the Navajo County Sheriff’s Department has a unique approach by recruiting local candidates, building relationships with deputies and maintaining a competitive pay.
In Arizona, an issue that many law enforcement departments face is retention rates; how many personnel stay with the agency after the year. According to Arizona’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Arizona State Troopers lost 53 troopers in 2021. In 2021, the US Department of Justice conducted a study on rural communities and the struggle with retention rates. The study found that officers leave rural agencies for larger better funded departments because they offer better pay, to advance their career, officer safety and generally more support from the community. Other studies done by the DOJ found that the larger agencies in the same state will “poach exceptional officers from smaller departments”. Larger agencies also tend to provide better equipment and specialized training such as K9 handling, Forensics, Crime Prevention and other specialized units. Nationally, Law enforcement retention rates are a growing issue but Congress and several states are attempting to resolve the problem.
In Congress, Rep.Tom Rice (SC-7) and Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (VA-7) introduced a bipartisan bill, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) on the Beat Grant Program Reauthorization and Parity Act of 2022. According to a press release from Rep. Rice, the grant program would be authorized for the next 10 years and expand to rural communities and agencies. The grant would receive a bump from $300 million to $1 billion in the Fiscal year 2022. Elsewhere, in California, a bill was proposed that would help first responders repay student loans.
In Navajo County, Sheriff David Clouse expressed his frustrations over the heavy workload that his deputies have to carry and at the same time be one of the more underpaid agencies.
“ As a rural county sheriff we are the fabric backbone of public safety in our respective counties,” Sheriff Clouse said, “we are the largest investigative unit sometimes we are the lowest paid and we take on the greatest responsibility but my deputies are the lowest paid in the county”.
According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, law enforcement officers' average salary was $66,020 in 2021. In Arizona, however, officers earn $60,700, but in Navajo County deputies earn around $50,000.
When deputies leave, Sheriff Clouse explained that it has a bigger impact in a smaller agency like his. He has around 60-120 deputies and when he loses one or two, everyone feels the loss.
“It has a trickle effect when you lose one or two deputies, percentage-wise it's huge, it's like 15%-30%”, Sheriff Clouse said,” The ones who stay have to do 100% of the work. They are not getting enough sleep not enough time for anything they are running, running running”.
The sheriff also explained that when the department loses a deputy, not only does the department lose personnel but loose out on thousands of dollars worth of training and assets.
“Public safety is not cheap,” Sheriff Clouse said, “ [The Department] spends around $100,000 training a single deputy and takes around three to six months to fully train them.”
In order to keep his deputies, Sheriff Clouse has built relationships with his men that have found fruit and a better environment in the department.
“I look at these people as my family as extended family”, he said, “I go on ride-along with them, I grew up with them, I can make a bigger impact, I was also in their shoes five years ago.”
Sheriff Clouse mentioned that he relates to his men’s struggles as he is also “a product of an agency that invests in him”.
Aside from building relationships, Sheriff Clouse also has put an emphasis on recruiting local residents to the Sheriff's Department as well.
“We really have focused on hiring on local, we have pushed for high school students who want to join to start getting ready,” he said, “ We have a lot of young men and women eager to join”.
While law enforcement wages may be low in some counties around the state, a bill would help rural law agencies stay competitive with pay and would help with retention rates.
HB 2541, was introduced by Rep. Kevin Payne from District 21. The bill would make the starting wage for deputies not be five percent lower than the starting wage from the two highest earning agencies in the same county and ten percent for detention officers. The Bill’s status is currently on hold, according to Arizona’s Legislative bill inquiry and has received both support and rejection.
While it is not law yet, the bill has shown that police agencies must constantly be updating their pay scales in order to remain competitive and raise retention rates. In June, the Phoenix City Council voted to raise police officer recruits' wages to keep up with a competitive labor market. The city of Phoenix reported that the salary would rise from $48,942 to nearly $70,000. Although the Phoenix Police Department has gone through recent controversy and has raised pushback from advocacy groups.
County Supervisors, are elected officials who often refine and deal with operations of the county through policy, budgeting and other economic topics. When HB 2541 was proposed, numerous county supervisors voiced their disapproval citing that the bill would overstep their authority, Graham County Supervisor Paul David was one example.
“Graham County supports our officers & has raised salaries for deputies & correction officers in 2021,” Supervisor David said, “Bill passage will cost our County $1 million/year, would increase local property taxes & may result in fewer (but better paid) officers.”
Sheriff Clouse said that while he may disagree with the opinion, county supervisors must make the hard choices. Jennifer Steinlow with the Arizona Tax Research Association agreed with this sentiment.
“County Supervisors are responsible for the budget and tax decisions of county government,” Steinlow said, “ATRA believes the decision regarding sheriff and detention officer salaries are best made at the county level where they have the long-term responsibility to fund those salaries”.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb spoke in support of the bill saying, “The funding for the government is primarily for the safety and security of its residents. It's imperative that we stay competitive in our own county so we can keep those guys who have put in the time the experience and know how to do the job”.
Sheriff Clouse said that with recruits eager to join and the deputy's wages on the rise soon, he is optimistic about the department's future.
“I'm really optimistic about the future. We still have a lot of young men and women eager to join.”
