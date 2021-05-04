SPRINGERVILLE – Beginning Monday, four of the five Ranger District Offices on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests were reopening the lobby for in-person Customer Service. The Lakeside Ranger District will reopen on May 24.
The office hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for federal holidays. If you need to buy forest products or maps, or you want to be able to ask questions about your visit to the Apache-Sitgreaves NFs, we welcome you to the office. We will also continue providing service over the phone for permits, passes and information by calling: '
• Supervisors Office/Springerville Ranger District at 928-333-6280.
• Alpine Ranger District – 928-339-5000
• Black Mesa Ranger District – 928-535-7300
• Clifton Ranger District – 928-687-8600
• Lakeside Ranger District – 928-368-2100
Two of the five values as employees of the Forest Service state that "…we believe in "Service … to the American People,: and Safety in every way." We ask that you honor our COVID safe practices as listed below:
• Face covering must be worn when entering the building. Our employees will be wearing face coverings
• If you are uncomfortable wearing face coverings, please call and one of our Visitor Information Service Assistants will come outside to assist with your purchase
• Hand sanitizer will be provided for visitor use
• Advance appointments are requested for meetings with FS employees
• Public restrooms are not available
• If you are feeling sick, whether it is COVID-19 related or otherwise, please call for service.
• There is a four-person limit in the lobby and a one-person limit in the vestibule. If these areas are full, wait outside.
• Practice appropriate social distance (6 feet apart) while waiting to be served.
For information on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, go to www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.