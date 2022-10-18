SNOWFLAKE - OnPoint Laboratories (“OnPoint Labs” or the “Company”), an Arizona accredited and fully-licensed cannabis compliance testing laboratory, today welcomed three new analysts and a quality assurance manager to the science team.
The appointments will strengthen the Company’s Quality Control and Quality Assurance department and accelerate the launch of its beyond compliance services at headquarters in Snowflake, Arizona. ‘
The new science personnel include:
Austin Flynn, Analyst - Solvents and Terpenes
Ryan Gore, Quality Assurance Manager
Jesus Rios, Analyst - Potency
Symone Whalin, Analyst - Pesticides
The OnPoint team has grown to over 50 employees with the new appointments and has expanded advanced-level job opportunities for highly skilled technicians in rural Arizona.
“We are thrilled to have new talent join our team as we broaden our offerings to not only provide reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market, but also specialty services to further support our customers,” said Sam Richard, CEO at OnPoint Labs.
Beyond compliance, the Company also provides soil testing, product research and development support, and onsite visits. The professional team is available to help determine critical control point vulnerabilities, share proper sampling techniques, and environmental inspection tips.
OnPoint Labs is ISO accredited and ADHS certified, offering state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance. Additional non-mandatory services are also available. For more information visit onpointlaboratories.com.
About OnPoint Laboratories:
OnPoint Laboratories is an ISO accredited and ADHS certified High Throughput Screening facility for cannabis compliance testing in Snowflake, Arizona. Operating seven days a week, the laboratory provides state required testing packages for cannabis flower, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and post-product compliance.
Additional non-mandatory testing and beyond compliance services include soil testing, product development support, and onsite visits. The team’s science and compliance professionals are available to help determine critical control point vulnerabilities, share proper sampling techniques, environmental inspection tips, and more. OnPoint Laboratories is dedicated to providing reliable, compliant testing for the Arizona cannabis market with accurate, efficient, and timely results. To learn more, visit onpointlaboratories.com or call 928-457-0222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.