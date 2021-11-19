Open enrollment for the Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, officially began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15. Consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have health insurance coverage that beings on Jan. 1.
Many Americans have lost employer health coverage since 2020, and the Health Insurance Marketplace is making health care affordable and accessible for those who are now uninsured. Tax credits are available to significantly reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply. Cost-sharing reductions are also available to many, which help lower the cost of receiving health care with a plan from the Marketplace.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) expanded the availability of financial assistance for coverage through the Marketplace, making financial assistance available to more consumers and at greater levels. Partly as a result of the ARP, four out of five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month.
Those who apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage like AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s children’s health insurance program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.
North Country HealthCare is here to help
North Country HealthCare has certified application counselors on staff to assist consumers in reviewing their options and enrolling in affordable insurance. For those who are already enrolled in Marketplace insurance, North Country HealthCare’s application counselors can help renew coverage for 2022.
Enrollment appointments are free and available in-person or over the phone. You do not need to be a North Country HealthCare patient to receive assistance. Appointments are also available in both English and Spanish. North Country HealthCare is located in 12 communities across northern Arizona. Certified application counselors can also assist with AHCCCS, KidsCare and SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps) applications. To schedule your free enrollment appointment, visit northcountryhealthcare.org.
About North Country HealthCare
North Country HealthCare serves as the medical home for nearly 50,000 people throughout northern Arizona, 20,000 who reside in Flagstaff and the surrounding area. North Country HealthCare accepts Medicare, AHCCCS, commercial insurance and offers a sliding fee scale based on income and family size. If you are in need of a medical home, North Country has a large and diverse provider team and is always accepting new patients. For more information on the locations, programs and services, call 928-522-9400 or visit northcountryhealthcare.org. Like North Country HealthCare on Facebook.
