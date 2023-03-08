The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council opened its March 2 meeting with a presentation of a plaque to councilors and Police Chief Dan Barnes.
The plaque, presented on behalf of the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company by Cmdr. Craig Boston and Rangers Internal Affairs officer Paul Pullman marked their appreciation for their collaborative work with the town and Police Department.
“It’s absolutely an honor that we are able to stand alongside Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department doing duties at the balloon festival, and high school graduations and things of that nature,” Boston said.
Water safety, trash pick-up discussed
A pilot program is being launched to test public drinking water samples for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are water and soil contaminants from myriad sources, including firefighter foam, said Mannie Bowler, community liaison unit manager for Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The EPA has found that PFAS contamination is linked to a host of negative health effects including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, increased risk of asthma and thyroid disease. Bowler said the EPA is working to determine how much PFAS is safe to consume in drinking water.
She added that ADEQ sought funding to help local fire departments destroy the foam that contains PFAS and replace it with PFAS-free foam.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin asked Bowler what the mitigation is once officials determine harmful PFAS levels, and what the treatment is. Bowler said Tucson and Marana are currently working to determine what can be done to mitigate it. For the most part, it can be remedied with reverse osmosis. Although reverse osmosis does not mitigate all forms of PFAS contamination, said Bowler.
Bowler mentioned that ADEQ often gets inquiries about trash pick-up issues. She said ADEQ doesn’t handle those issues, but she is working on contacting the trash pick-up companies to see why trash is not being picked up regularly.
She also said that septage hauling has increased significantly and the local septage plant is overwhelmed. She said ADEQ is working on addressing the issue.
Bowler touched on grant support from Arizona State University. She said ASU has been working with the town to create a hub-and-spoke recycling model, with the town being the hub and the outside communities being the spokes. If awarded, the grant will support the town’s recycling efforts.
She said she’s advocating the program to Apache County and northern Navajo County to ensure that people will participate and support Pinetop-Lakeside’s recycling efforts.
Strategies for using opioid-addiction litigation funds
Pinetop-Lakeside will be getting $153,634.85 over the next 15 years as part of a settlement that was the result of lawsuits filed by many states against pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies for the hundreds of thousands of opioid-overdose deaths.
Town Manager Keith Johnson said addiction has been quite devastating to many throughout the community. “I believe that we’re all aware of the devastating effects that the opioid crisis has created across our nation, probably our world,” said Johnson.
Jason Moore, deputy county attorney for Navajo County, went over specifics of the settlement and then the council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution approving the opioid settlement fund agreements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart and an intergovernmental agreement with Navajo County for the use of the funds.
Navajo County put together a presentation that Amy Stradling, division manager at the Navajo County Public Health Department, gave at the meeting.
Stradling said opioid overdoses are continuing to rise in Navajo County. Overdoses increased during the pandemic. Often when people are abusing substances it’s due to mental illness or chronic pain, said Stradling.
Stradling highlighted the county’s focus for using the opioid ligation funds: spend money to save lives, use evidence to guide spending, invest in youth prevention, focus on equality and develop a transparent and inclusive decision-making process.
Stradling said Navajo County will take the lead on the project, but county staff will be working with law enforcement and local governments.
