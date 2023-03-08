Rangers present plaque to PTLS council
Buy Now

Commander Daniel Wilkey, from left, Police Volunteer Roland Picard, Chief of Police Dan Barnes, Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Arizona Rangers Commander Craig Boston and Arizona Rangers Internal Affairs Officer Paul pullman are shown with a commemorative plaque at the Pinetop-Lakeside town council meeting on March 2.

 Pinetop-Lakeside Council

The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council opened its March 2 meeting with a presentation of a plaque to councilors and Police Chief Dan Barnes.

The plaque, presented on behalf of the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company by Cmdr. Craig Boston and Rangers Internal Affairs officer Paul Pullman marked their appreciation for their collaborative work with the town and Police Department.

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.