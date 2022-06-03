Brain fitness is the state of brain health and mental well-being that makes you “fit” for life and work demands. Think of it as exercises for working your memory, attention and brain speed instead of your abs, shoulders and thigh muscles, for example. Just as our bodies require care and exercise over the course of life, so do our brains — especially as we age.
There are a variety of components that comprise brain fitness, however, there are some basic principles that include variety, decision-making and problem-solving. When you apply these principles within different activities, it will keep your brain working fast and efficiently.
Rewiring your brain
It was generally believed that your brain naturally deteriorated over time. Today that is considered a myth. Science has discovered that the more you work your brain, the more you develop what is called brain plasticity or neuroplasticity. Brain plasticity is the ability of neural networks in the brain to change through growth and reorganization. It is, in a sense, rewiring your brain to function in some way that differs from how it previously functioned.
When you learn new skills and perform different brain related activities, neurons that were previously dormant from lack of use become activated, resulting in improved brain plasticity. This is good news because it proves that the aging brain can change and actually improve with mental training as you get older.
I can attest to the benefits of brain fitness through personal experience. I was a certified brain fitness coach for senior adults (85 years old and above) for many years. I used the Posit Science’s Brain Fitness Program, which is a computer-based training program developed by neuroscientist Dr. Michael Merzenich. In addition, I implemented other memory specific activities which strengthened listening and comprehension skills. As a result, these programs helped avert dementia and alzheimer’s symptoms in my clients.
Boost your brain performance
In short, brain fitness involves exercises to help your brain be at its sharpest. You’ve probably heard the old saying, use it or lose it. That definitely applies to the body, but it certainly applies to the brain as well. Once your body adapts, it ceases to progress. The same with the brain. When anything you do becomes second nature, you need to make a change.
Change occurs when you constantly engage in mental and physical activities – especially those that get more difficult as you progress. Specifically, increasing brain speed, without sacrificing accuracy, is most effective in reversing cognitive decline and increasing brain plasticity.
Memory and association
As people age, the number 1 concern is memory. There are exercises that can help your memory but not all memory games are equally effective. Memory works well by association. In other words, we remember things because they either stand out, they relate to and can easily be integrated in our existing knowledge base. Or it’s something we repeatedly use over time. The average person trying to learn a new foreign language for the first time, for example, will probably find it very difficult to retain that information. That’s because he or she likely doesn’t have existing knowledge in their brain to connect that new information to. There are recommended strategies for better organizing information in order to connect it to what we already know. In part 2, we’ll explore those and other exercises known to be effective for cognitive improvement, increasing memory and active recall. Many of the exercises I will suggest, you can easily do at home with a few simple tools.
Social connections
But there is something you can do now – social activities. We are social beings, so people who engage in regular social activities have been shown to display better brain health. Social activities come in all forms, but participating in social activities helps keep your mind agile and improves cognitive function. A 2017 study published by researchers at the Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine found that individuals 80 and above with high mental agility all had one factor in common: a close-knit group of friends. The study showed that even just occasional social activity can: lower stress, decrease depression and anxiety and improve overall life satisfaction. As you can see, the benefits of social connections and good mental health are significant enough to be pursued.
Look out for the continuation of this article so you can learn how to wake up your brain and think clearly and quickly. In the meantime, go create some healthy friendships and social interactions.
Sources:
• Alzeimer’s Association / alz.org
• “Why is Socialization Important for Brain Health?” / Asburg.org
