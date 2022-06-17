Third of three parts
What percentage of information do we retain? For years, it is been stated that most people remember 10% of what they read, 20% of what they hear, 30% of what they see, 50% of what they see and hear, 70% of what they say and write, and 90% of what they do.
There is some truth to these stats, but current research directly contradicts these percentages about learning simply because human beings are highly variable in how much they remember.
Classroom teachers regularly try to create the best outcomes for their learners by incorporating a variety of teaching programs, recognizing that all people learn differently. And with that understanding, you can’t necessarily apply a one-size-fits-all method for information and memory retention as well.
According to experiments performed in the ’50s and ’60s by noted neurosurgeon and researcher Wilder Penfield, people retain up to 100% of the things “we pay attention to.” Our recall of these things is a different matter, but this is a skill that can be learned.
Active recall
As we grow older, we find ourselves frequently forgetting what we just heard or read. Traditionally, we learn by trying to put information into our brains. With active recall, you learn by retrieving information from your brain. This is necessary in order to improve retention, memorization and comprehension. In other words, it is a learning method designed to actively stimulate your memory for a piece of information – as opposed to recognition, which is knowing the right answer or passively reviewing text.
A common myth about learning is that repetition is an effective strategy, but it’s not — not for the long haul. Continually reading and re-reading with the intent to comprehend will give you a false confidence that you know something when you actually don’t. Multiple-choice questions, for example, fall into this same category. When you recognize a piece of information, it might feel like you know it but you don’t, at least not well enough to recall it from scratch and use it to answer an exam question, for example.
Researchers who specialize in the science of learning discovered that with multiple-choice questions students easily recognize the correct answer in a list of answers. But it actually lulls them into a false sense of knowing the information, when all they’re really doing is recognizing it.
The bottom line is that you really understand and know a piece of information only when you can recall it completely from memory.
SQ3R method
One of the most touted methods for active recall, comprehension and becoming more productive learners is the SQ3R method. This method is designed to essentially test yourself at every step — reinforcing memory, retention and comprehension.
Step 1: Survey. Survey or skim the material to get an idea of what it is about.
Step 2: Question. Based on your survey or cursory view of the material, create some questions that you have and that you think the text might answer. In other words, have a conversation with the text.
Step 3: Read. Actively read the text, trying to answer the questions you created and to grasp all the different emphases the author is trying to convey.
Step 4: Retrieve. Recall from memory the information you learned. Use your own words to compose the material and write it down (or recall it orally). Create an outline, which is a very effective tool for recall. It takes practice, but once you have developed a system you’ll discover how useful it can be for actively recalling data.
Step 5: Review. Repeat back to yourself what the point of the material was, and summarize what you learned. A simple but effective method is using flashcards with which you write the question on one side of card and write the answer on opposite side.
For senior adults, all of these steps may seem tedious, and you may be wondering the necessity of it all. Your goals may appear to be different than, for example, student goals. They really aren’t; just the application of those goals are different. A student needs active recall to pass an exam and hopefully carry this knowledge into a new career. The goal of a senior adult, on the other hand, is to improve brain health to have a longer quality of life.
Your brain works throughout your life to control your body’s functions and help you understand and interact with the world around you. Maintaining a healthy brain through brain fitness activities and active recall methods will help your mind stay clear and active so that you can continue to work, rest and play at any age.
Source: “Make It Stick: The Science of Successful Learning” by Peter C. Brown
Linette Barnes, in addition to being a certified brain fitness coach, is a former high school teacher. She implemented these types of active-recall programs with much success for her reading students.
