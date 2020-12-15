WHITERIVER — The staff at Our Children’s Shelter and Alchesay Beginnings Child Development Center were recently named Rezilient Champions for White Mountain Apache Children for providing above-and-beyond services to the children on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Apache Behavioral Health Services Rezilient Team and Indian Health Services Whiteriver Service Unit Pediatric Integrated Care Collaborative team, with Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, honored the shelter and child care center by providing staff members gifts cards and honor certificates.
The First Things First WMAT Regional Partnership Council joined in honoring the two organizations by providing age appropriate books for young children and FTF onesies to distribute to the children.
“One of the priorities for our regional partnership council is to support the behavioral health of our community’s youngest children,” said FTF-WMAT Regional Director Feather Sprengeler. “And the staff at these two organizations have been exemplary at working through unprecedented conditions and helping to maintain as much normalcy as possible for the children in their care. It’s wonderful to see their work highlighted.”
Here’s what the nomination said about the organizations:
“Our Children’s Shelter currently houses 13-16 children ranging in age who are placed there based on removal from families of origin due to child protective concerns. During the pandemic, a staff member volunteered to quarantine with a child who tested positive for COVID-19, who was placed at the shelter. The staff have exemplified selflessness while working through the pandemic, covering for one another and keeping the shelter fully operated. We recognize and applaud the staff at Our Children’s Shelter for their dedication to the most vulnerable children of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, and their efforts to work above and beyond expectations.”
ABC Daycare (Whiteriver Unified School District) staff have continued to care for the children of essential workers through the stay-at-home orders, and was the only daycare center open throughout the duration of the pandemic on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. We recognize and appreciate the critical lengths ABC Daycare has taken to ensure the health and safety of the children during uncertain and unprecedented times, while continuing to offer high quality early childhood education and childcare services to the children of essential workers.
We wish we could do more to show our sincere gratitude for the staff at Our Children’s Shelter and ABC Daycare. This is just a small token of our tremendous gratitude for their dedication to the children of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahe’ye’e — Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.