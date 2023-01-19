Homeless

Advocates for the homeless say larger cities have more resources to provide for their homeless populations than rural areas, where there may not even be overnight shelters.

 File photo

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way and to panhandle in certain areas.

Senate Bill 1022, proposed by Fountain Hills Republican John Kavanagh, would prohibit anyone from selling goods, soliciting donations or begging on a traffic island or median or risk a misdemeanor upon the third offense with the possibility of up to six months in jail. Officers could issue a warning on the first offense and a traffic violation for the second.

