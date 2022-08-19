Pamela Young

Putting together her display of miniatures at the Pinetop-Lakeside Library, Pamela Young, an award-winning artist of miniatures, invites everyone to come and explore the amazing world of miniatures.

 Barbara Bruce/Independent

Pamela Young, a retired real estate professional from Tucson, is a miniaturist, and she didn’t just become one. Her fascination for tiny things began as a child and today she is on a mission to find a place to display her 150 plus miniature creations on the Mountain.

As a child, young was into buttons. Her mother saved buttons off of shirts in case she needed one. Young carried around buttons in her pockets as most little girls carried around their dolls. She had little pearl buttons and ones with little flowers. She just loved little things.

