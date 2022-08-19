Pamela Young, a retired real estate professional from Tucson, is a miniaturist, and she didn’t just become one. Her fascination for tiny things began as a child and today she is on a mission to find a place to display her 150 plus miniature creations on the Mountain.
As a child, young was into buttons. Her mother saved buttons off of shirts in case she needed one. Young carried around buttons in her pockets as most little girls carried around their dolls. She had little pearl buttons and ones with little flowers. She just loved little things.
She always wanted a doll house but never had one. Years later, as a realtor, she was selling a house and found one on top of a garbage can. Following the inspection of the house, she took it home and fixed it up and gave it to her mother who kept it in her guest room. When her mother went to a care facility, the doll house went with her. Young adapted the contents of the doll house for her mother and changed the bedspread on the bed in the doll house by using a lacy handkerchief, and it was then she decided she wanted a doll house of her own.
Today she has over 150 miniatures – from big Victorians to small candy stores. Each one is different. And, she has won awards for her creations.
She is a member of the Tucson Miniature Society and The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson, a nonprofit organization created to advance and preserve the art of miniatures (www.theminitimemachine.org/). She teaches classes on such things as how to make tiny cakes, pies, bread and more.
As with all artists, their creations begin with imagination. Looking at whatever she finds to begin a miniature, she begins crafting the story of it in her mind and then researches for authenticity.
“When you figure out who lives there, you decorate accordingly,” said Young. “It is not just a piece of furniture. You look at it and say, ‘They didn’t have those things in that day. Each one has its own personality.”
Young says you can make them out of anything. She might use a hat box, a shoe box, a tool box or an old basket. She might decide to create a miniature hat shop, a fairy garden, a picnic bench or a motorcycle shop. She made 17 or 18 hats for the little hat shop she created. She made a tiny pot and plant for the fairy garden. An old basket became the scene of a picnic. The tool box became a workshop where someone is building a doll house. The motorcycle shop even has a Harley Davidson in it. The bakery has cookies.
And, how do you make those authentic tiny things? It is a work of art. It is also a passion.
Who would think that you could take a little white cup like they once used in doctor’s offices and turn it into a tee pee? Or, use black felt, a foam paper plate and a paper punch to make an Oreo cookie? Or, make bread by using clay with dry chalk over it?
Young actually teaches classes on how to make the tiny things in Tucson and would like to do that here. She would love to have a gallery where she can display all of her miniatures. She would also like that to be the place there where kids could come and put away their cell phones and computer games and have some fun in the fascinating world of miniatures.
“My plan is to spread them all over the Mountain for kids, like a scavenger hunt. Stop by and see my bakery or my candy store. How many gum balls can you find? Find the fairies. It is a great thing for kids,” said Young.
Young started in Tucson bringing her displays to the libraries and then into the schools. And, she is doing that here. Currently she has displays at the Show Low Library, the Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, Whispering Pines Resort, Darbi’s Cafe, Baked in Pinetop and is in the process of expanding display locations. She hopes everyone will come out and explore the fascinating world of miniatures.
