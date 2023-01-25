Christian's Law

Gun control advocates, including Bruce and Claire Petillo at right, gather on the Arizona Capitol ground Jan. 23 for a day of engagement, organized by Moms Demand Action.

 Caitlin Sievers/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — The lives of Bruce and Claire Petillo were forever changed on Sept. 5, 2021, when their teenage son went to spend the night with a friend and never returned after being killed in an accidental shooting. 

Christian, according to his mother, was impetuous, fun loving and good at every sport he tried, much to the chagrin of some of his peers. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.