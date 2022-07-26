Despite being discovered over 200 years ago, many people afflicted with Parkinson’s know frighteningly little about their disease. For those on the Mountain struggling with this ailment, Lee Crozier of The White Mountains of Arizona Parkinson’s Support Group is doing her best to help.
Crozier is a volunteer at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in Phoenix who decided to take up the cause shortly after her husband, Bob, passed away due to Parkinson’s.
“He was a fighter until the very end,” she said. “He refused to let the disease beat him. Until one day, it did.”
After his initial diagnosis, one of the first things they were advised to do was join a support group. “It was a lifeline for us. It really helped us get started on this journey.”
“Journey” is the word Crozier likes to use when referring to a person’s battle with Parkinson’s, because the battle is not unlike traveling from one place to another. “You have to change your mindset about a lot of things. You have to make plans now. Those affected need to stay on top of certain things to keep their lives as conventional as possible.”
Unfortunately, those afflicted with Parkinson’s can rarely lead standard, “normal” lives.
It was a lack of consistent and reliable information that caused Crozier and her husband to join a support group so many years ago, and it’s the main reason she leads one now.
Crozier organized the first meeting in April with Rae Lynn Hansen, a friend of Crozier’s whose husband, Kevin, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Crozier handles the responsibility of leading the meetings and supplying information, while Rae Lynn works as the group’s communication director. The group’s first meeting took place at the Show Low library, but the group quickly outgrew the space.
The meeting the group had on Wednesday had about 15 people, but Rae Lynn mentioned that they can get well over 20 visitors. Between the patients themselves and their families, the group can get quite large. But Crozier is determined to make it bigger and more accessible for anyone who may need it.
Kevin spoke about the benefits of having a support group, mainly being given the opportunity to speak to people who are experiencing things the doctors won’t tell them about.
“There is no test for the disease. You can read the books and make the appointments, but it’s not until you sit down with someone going through the same thing that you can start moving forward,” he said. Crozier mentioned that the inability to smell, toe curling, incontinence and short term memory loss are all effects of the disease that don’t get discussed as often as they should. The support group gives its attendees an opportunity to speak their minds and share some tips and tricks they’ve learned along the way.
Previous meetings have covered topics such as properly managing medication and when to consider giving up driving. An upcoming meeting in August will feature a physical therapist discussing the importance of exercise and maintaining the body as best as possible while dealing with Parkinson’s.
Crozier is hoping future meetings include topics such as dementia, excessive drooling, and volume control when speaking.
“I feel like I’m giving back some of what I experienced over those 18 years,” she said. “I’m taking what I learned with Bob and hopefully helping others make their way. I just want them to learn something at the meetings that will help them get through the day. That’s the main reason I want people to come. I want them to share, learn, and understand that you’re not alone on your journey.”
Anyone interested in attending a White Mountains of Arizona Parkinson’s Support Group meeting can contact Lee Crozier directly at 602-541-2047. Anyone afflicted with Parkinson’s, and their families, are more than welcome.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
