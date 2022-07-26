Parkinsons.org

This chart highlights different statistics about Parkinson's Disease. Arizona is home to 18,000 people afflicted with PD, and the national count is just under 1,000,000 people.

 Taken from parkinsons.org.

Despite being discovered over 200 years ago, many people afflicted with Parkinson’s know frighteningly little about their disease. For those on the Mountain struggling with this ailment, Lee Crozier of The White Mountains of Arizona Parkinson’s Support Group is doing her best to help.

Crozier is a volunteer at the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center in Phoenix who decided to take up the cause shortly after her husband, Bob, passed away due to Parkinson’s.

