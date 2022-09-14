Holbrook — It is with very heavy hearts we inform the public our Navajo County Team family suffered a tragic loss yesterday morning, September 13th, 2022. Alonzo Begay, a Road Maintenance Equipment Operator in our Public Works Department, passed away in a fatal accident near Clear Creek on Highway 99.
“With somber hearts we ask you to join us in sending thoughts, love, and prayers to Alonzo’s family and the Navajo County public works family,” asked Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger.
Alonzo, 24, first joined our Navajo County team as a summer employee in 2017 and came on as a full-time staff member in December of 2018. Not only was he part of our work family, but Alonzo joined his literal family in building a career in Navajo County as his brother, Miles Begay, serves as our Navajo County Tribal Government Relations Liaison. We mourn with the Begay family as well as our tight-knit Public Works family who were first on scene to this morning’s accident and attempted to render immediate aid to their friend and co-worker.
This morning’s tragic accident serves as a reminder: the daily work our maintenance crews perform can be hazardous. Our Public Works crews are the backbone of our county’s transportation systems, and their work is vital though often unsung. Alonzo’s dedication to his community is inspiration we can draw from as we examine how we might carry his legacy forward, never unforgotten and never unsung.
“The news is devastating,” shared Vice-Chair Alberto L. Peshlakai, “the loss of Alonzo is felt not only by our Navajo County Public Works Department Road Yard crew, family, relatives, and friends in Indian Wells but throughout the local team roping community as evident by his many friends. He was kind and true to all, and passionate about team roping and living the cowboy way. My thoughts and prayers go towards his family, relatives, and friends. I want to thank Lt. Whipple from the Sheriff’s Office for his compassion and assistance, those who rendered aid, and all who have responded and provided support.”
The County will share forthcoming information regarding memorial services as it becomes available to us.
