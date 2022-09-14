Holbrook — It is with very heavy hearts we inform the public our Navajo County Team family suffered a tragic loss yesterday morning, September 13th, 2022. Alonzo Begay, a Road Maintenance Equipment Operator in our Public Works Department, passed away in a fatal accident near Clear Creek on Highway 99.

“With somber hearts we ask you to join us in sending thoughts, love, and prayers to Alonzo’s family and the Navajo County public works family,” asked Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger.

