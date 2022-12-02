Nestled in a former residence on the east side of White Mountain Boulevard, just south of Pinetop central, you’ll find a little, white-clapboard house with green trim hosting some of the best Italian fare found anywhere on the Mountain.
Besides the few parking spots on the side, there is ample parking in the back, off of South McCoy Drive, and it’s needed as this place fills up fast.
Just inside the door and into the foyer, you’ll be greeted and offered a table in one of the many delightful dining areas repurposed from the original residence. These areas can feel a bit confined at first, but that adds to the charm of dining in a hospitable, home-like atmosphere.
Once you’ve made your choice from an extensive and well appointed wine list or settled on a cocktail, you’ll be served some bread while perusing the opulent menu.
Starters include stand-outs like lobster ravioli and butternut squash sachetti, little pasta pouches stuffed with cheese, caramelized onions and oven-roasted squash. There’s also the antipasto plate, an always welcome appetizer to share with the table, laden with cheeses, artichoke hearts, pimentos and mushrooms. And remember, eating “antipasto” means you can then eat all of the pasta you like without any bothersome weight-gain concerns. Or so I lie to myself.
As for entrees, you’ll find several pasta dishes offered with a variety of sauces ranging from a signature tomato or meat sauce, Alfredo, simple but delicious olive oil and garlic, red and white wine sauces and the king of all Italian sauces, a hearty Bolognese.
Heartier pasta entrees include stuffed shells, tortellini, ravioli, cannelloni and manicotti. Most dishes are of generous proportions and, unfortunately, are not offered in smaller sizes while splitting a dish with your dining partner will get you an additional plate charge.
For bigger appetites, however, you’ll find delectable satisfaction in robust dishes like eggplant or chicken Parmesan, a meaty lasagna layered with cheeses and one of my favorites, the combo, a trifecta of lasagna, manicotti and stuffed shells under a blanket of bubbling cheese and tomato sauce.
Another dish worth mentioning is the chicken cacciatore. The Pasta House adroitly pulls off this medley of chicken sautéed with peppers, mushrooms and black olives in a lightly spicy, red-wine sauce over a mound of spaghetti. This is a filling dish but save some of your bread to sop up the delicious sauce if you still have room.
A real treat here, that can be difficult to find at other restaurants, is the many selections of veal dishes. From Marsala in a savoy/sweet wine sauce with mushrooms to piccata or Parmesan presentations, you’re sure to find a satisfying interpretation using this delicate meat. Besides a tempting rendition of veal Sorrentino with prosciutto, eggplant and mozzarella, there is my favorite, veal saltimbocca in a creamy basil sauce over linguine and is a dish not to be missed.
For lighter appetites, side dish offerings of spaghetti, chicken fettuccine, gnocchi and eggplant Parmesan are also available without the house salad and garlic bread that come with the entrees.
And what Italian ristorante could be complete without offering pizza? Here you can find a number of 18-inch pies sure to satisfy your cravings with any combination of toppings, available for takeout.
So the next time you desire to mambo Italiano, head out to this little taste of Italy right here in the White Mountains.
