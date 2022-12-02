Nestled in a former residence on the east side of White Mountain Boulevard, just south of Pinetop central, you’ll find a little, white-clapboard house with green trim hosting some of the best Italian fare found anywhere on the Mountain.

Besides the few parking spots on the side, there is ample parking in the back, off of South McCoy Drive, and it’s needed as this place fills up fast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.