Quilt recipients during the Patriot Day remembrance on Sept. 11 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low were Joseph F. Hoser, Jr., from left, Kevin Waltke, Don Stevens, Tom Meyer, Don Anderson, Joshua Staats, Hector Ruedas, Mike Moffenbier, Harrison Francis and Brian LaRue.
The ladies of the Patriotic Piecers took a photo moment after the Patriot Day remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low. They are Elaine Mahaffey, from left, Marlys Hunt, Maggie Smeh, Nancy Stein, Jenella Crosier, Mary Jo Hayer, Jackie Ethelbah, Carol Schilling, Cheryl Holtz, Jimmy Biehl, Barbara Bruce and sitting Diana Anderson.
Quilt recipients during the Patriot Day remembrance on Sept. 11 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low were Joseph F. Hoser, Jr., from left, Kevin Waltke, Don Stevens, Tom Meyer, Don Anderson, Joshua Staats, Hector Ruedas, Mike Moffenbier, Harrison Francis and Brian LaRue.
The ladies of the Patriotic Piecers took a photo moment after the Patriot Day remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low. They are Elaine Mahaffey, from left, Marlys Hunt, Maggie Smeh, Nancy Stein, Jenella Crosier, Mary Jo Hayer, Jackie Ethelbah, Carol Schilling, Cheryl Holtz, Jimmy Biehl, Barbara Bruce and sitting Diana Anderson.
In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the White Mountains, the women of the Patriotic Piecers gathered at Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, to honor 12 outstanding members for their unwavering service and sacrifice. The ceremony saw these local heroes wrapped in beautiful handmade quilts in a gesture of gratitude and appreciation.
The event was emceed by Lakeside resident Barbara Bruce, who began by reflecting on the significance of the date. "Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11 because we can never forget," Bruce said. "We have a community that is very patriotic, and within that, we have these wonderful women who gather every month to create these quilts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.