In a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of the White Mountains, the women of the Patriotic Piecers gathered at Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low on Patriot Day, Sept. 11, to honor 12 outstanding members for their unwavering service and sacrifice. The ceremony saw these local heroes wrapped in beautiful handmade quilts in a gesture of gratitude and appreciation.

The event was emceed by Lakeside resident Barbara Bruce, who began by reflecting on the significance of the date. "Everyone remembers where they were on 9/11 because we can never forget," Bruce said. "We have a community that is very patriotic, and within that, we have these wonderful women who gather every month to create these quilts."

