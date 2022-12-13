A memorial to Navajo County peace officers in downtown Show Low is nearing completion, and organizers are planning and hoping for a spring debut.
John Jarrett, who has spearheaded the project this year with help from the community, said a dedication ceremony for the Navajo County Police Officer Memorial is tentatively scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. on April 22.
The wall that will display the names of the fallen law enforcement officers Jarrett is hoping to honor arrived on Dec. 6 and it is now available to view near Show Low City Hall, directly beside the veteran’s memorial.
In an email sent to the White Mountain Independent, Jarrett detailed the wall’s arrival on a flatbed truck from Northern California where it was cast. “With the help of Ron Gates of Snow Creek Construction in facilitating the off-loading and attachment of our wall, things went off without a hitch!” Jarrett wrote. “A big milestone for this memorial has come to fruition!”
The back of the wall displays psalm 82, verses 3 and 4, which reads, “Give justice to the weak and the fearless; Maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; Deliver them from the hand of the wicked,” in large-printed bold text.
“It’s a great verse. It really hits home. It’s the idea that we’re here to keep people from evil, keep them away from the bad guys,” Jarrett said in a phone interview a few days after the wall arrived. “John Kittle was the main driving force on the verses. He brought the idea forward, we discussed them at length, and we just couldn’t say no. It was a perfect idea.”
Kittle, owner of Kittle’s Fine Art & Supply Co. in Show Low, prefers not to take that much credit.
“It was a collaborative effort,” Kittle said. “When we were discussing that, we talked about it from the standpoint of how pertinent that quote is to what police officers do and it fit perfectly. It helped solidify what, in general, the whole world needs.”
Kittle refers to himself as the project’s conceptual designer and suggested the company that would eventually manufacture the wall. “We went through lots of iterations of the design, extending all the way from bronze statues of first responders to anything you can think of. We considered all of it,” he said.
Kittle said he saw the wall on his way into work a few days after its arrival at the memorial site. “It’s cool to see it all coming together. A lot of people have worked hard to make that a reality,” he said.
Jarrett said, “I’m absolutely pleased beyond all belief that this has come to fruition, that it’s happening now. I mean, I always knew it was going to, but I wasn’t sure it was going to happen as quickly as it has. Now, we’re coming into the endgame.”
The last pieces Jarrett is waiting for are the plaques that will cover the front of the wall. Each plaque will feature a name of a fallen officer, the date of his or her passing and which department of law enforcement they served for.
“I should have those from the sandblast engraver in mid-January, and then they’ll go to the laser engraver,” Jarrett said. “To the left of each name will go today’s current patch for whichever department they were with when they were killed. Hopefully, that won’t take very long; March or April and then I think we’re done.”
In a post on the NCPOM Facebook page from July, Jarrett lists 17 names for those fallen officers the memorial is intended to honor, saying, “Rest in Peace and know you are remembered.”
In a separate Facebook post from Friday, Jarrett said, “Having a deadline of April 22, 2023 places a lot of trust in the weather this winter. We have to have everything ready; granite name plaques, proper tools and warmish weather to attach these granite pieces. Please, everyone, pray for warm weather in March or early April!”
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
