John Jarrett

John Jarrett stands at the rear of the newly placed wall for the Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial on Dec. 6 in Show Low. A biblical verse is inscribed on the back of the memorial.

A memorial to Navajo County peace officers in downtown Show Low is nearing completion, and organizers are planning and hoping for a spring debut.

John Jarrett, who has spearheaded the project this year with help from the community, said a dedication ceremony for the Navajo County Police Officer Memorial is tentatively scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. on April 22.

